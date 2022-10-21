Nearly 100 years ago, the infant sugar beet industry in Wyoming counted heavily on Mexican-Americans and native Mexicans to provide the field labor that made the crop work for growers and sugar companies alike. In this area, that was the Great Western Sugar Company, predecessor to today’s grower-owned Western Sugar Cooperative.

Field workers were key to the crop’s success in those days, and many of the laborers recruited by GW in the 1920s were either Mexican Nationals or Mexican-Americans from California, Texas and New Mexico. They were for the most part Spanish-speaking only and could understand English imperfectly or not at all. GW went to great lengths to bridge the language gap and appeal to the community to make laborers feel welcome.

