If we learned anything from last year’s bombshell investigative report that exposed one of Laramie’s worst (alleged) slumlords, it’s that there’s always someone willing to take unfair advantage of an industry left to police itself.
In that case, reported in January 2021, an extensive investigation brought to light Maximus Bossarei’s (alleged) unethical and inhumane practices as a landlord. The owner of the downtown Xenion Motel and other properties had numerous complaints and lawsuits against him from tenants he was accused of ripping off and forcing to live in squalid conditions.
While most landlords in Wyoming’s only Division I university town are upstanding, honest businesspeople who genuinely care for the wellbeing of their tenants, even one like Bossarei is one too many to tolerate.
That’s why we were pleased this past week when the Laramie City Council gave final approval to the city’s new rental ordinance, which establishes minimum benchmarks of basic needs for tenants that must be met.
It’s disappointing that we need laws and government intervention to force a few bad landlords to provide their tenants with bare necessities like heat and working appliances. Many also report substandard living conditions that include neglectful disrepair and the presence of dangerous mold.
Like Bossarei — who was dubbed Laramie’s “Artful Dodger” because of the way he had avoided being held accountable for (allegedly) taking tenants’ money then making tracks — there are a few landlords around who need a little extra motivation to be humane caretakers of their properties and tenants.
Under the new ordinance, landlords and/or property managers will have to register their rentals with the city for a small annual fee. While the fee hasn’t yet been finalized, it’s estimated to be about $20 per unit. If the fee is passed on to renters, it would come to about $1.67 a month.
While it may seem simple on the surface — heck, who wouldn’t favor making landlords provide a basic minimum standard? — the city’s path to rental reforms was met with vocal resistance from the landlord community.
Some claim the rules, which may mean making expensive upgrades and repairs to properties, would financially crush property owners. This could be especially true for individual homeowners, who often rent out rooms to students.
While some of these arguments have merit, like requiring separate entrances/exits for every rental unit — including individual rooms in homes — others highlight the problem the ordinance is meant to address.
That’s because, for the most part, a landlord who complains that bringing a property up to the city’s minimum standard would be prohibitively expensive likely is someone who has habitually neglected to maintain the property in the first place. A responsible landlord would have already been attentive to those issues and fixed them as they came up rather than now having to do everything at once to comply with the new regulations.
That doesn’t mean Laramie’s landlords don’t have some legitimate gripes about the ordinance. As a new law, it’s not perfect and this needs to be a starting place, not the final word on rental reforms in our city.
One glaring issue is the entrance/exit rule, which is something recommended by the National Association of State Fire Marshals. While we agree that fire safety is important, we also have to find a better compromise for the large number of homeowners in our city who rent out rooms. Perhaps it’s allowing for a simple waiver clause in a rental agreement where the tenant acknowledges that not every room in a house, especially a basement, can have its own exit. It’s also reasonable for homeowners to submit a fire escape plan with their registrations.
This may not be a solution, but it’s a starting point for discussion.
While the new regulations heavily favor renters, we can’t ignore the other side of the coin that there are plenty of bad tenants out there who unfairly damage and destroy property. The rules need to allow for the grievance process to go both ways, that a tenant can’t complain to the city about a mold problem that was caused by the tenant’s own negligence or vandalism.
As much as we expect landlords to maintain these basic services, so should we require tenants to not abuse their homes.
In general, we also aren’t fans of excess regulation. The Western and Wyoming way, for the most part, is live and let live.
But that’s the point here. For every 100 conscientious and humane landlords in Laramie, there’s the one Maximus who (allegedly) doesn’t have the humanity to provide his tenants with a decent place to do just that.