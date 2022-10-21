There is a cost for transparency in government, despite the continued assumption of several individuals and agencies who claim to champion openness but refuse to expend any energy or resources to help us provide information to you. These groups fight to remove legal notices from newspapers, avoid buying ads for important meetings or to share important information, and generally force news agencies (and oftentimes the public) to jump through hoops to access public information that the government should actually be paying to distribute to you.

Recently the News Letter Journal was again made aware of a meeting after the fact. That happens to us a surprising number of times, and as a result of this instance, we were not given the opportunity to cover the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting on their Weston County revision plan.

