...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70
MPH expected.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties including
Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, Arlington, Elk Mountain, and
Laramie. This also includes the central and southern Laramie
Range and adjacent foothills including Interstate 80 between
Laramie and Cheyenne, and Interstate 25 between Chugwater and
Glendo including the Bordeaux Interchange.
* WHEN...A prolonged period of strong winds will occur between 3
AM MDT Friday and 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425,
426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater
than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of
Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
There is a cost for transparency in government, despite the continued assumption of several individuals and agencies who claim to champion openness but refuse to expend any energy or resources to help us provide information to you. These groups fight to remove legal notices from newspapers, avoid buying ads for important meetings or to share important information, and generally force news agencies (and oftentimes the public) to jump through hoops to access public information that the government should actually be paying to distribute to you.
Recently the News Letter Journal was again made aware of a meeting after the fact. That happens to us a surprising number of times, and as a result of this instance, we were not given the opportunity to cover the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting on their Weston County revision plan.
The agency did send a press release to an old email account at the paper, and apparently somebody contacted the News Letter Journal office by phone to ask if the information could be tucked into a community calendar at no charge, but there was no request to talk to a reporter and certainly no desire to purchase an advertisement that would have highlighted the meeting and its importance for our community.
A simple fix, that would have resulted in considerably less complaint from both the newspaper and other interested parties, would have been to purchase an ad outlining the meeting information and purpose. Yes, this would have cost the BLM some money, but they would have saved the headache they were given over the public’s lack of access to the meeting information. (See BLM begins work on revisions in the Oct. 6, 2022 edition of the News Letter Journal)
Some of you may be wondering what it costs for government agencies to put an ad in the paper. In September, the Wyoming Department of Transportation spent $81 for a 3x2 color ad advertising its Sept. 20 public meeting.
Department officials commented after the meeting that several residents were in attendance to discuss the plans that were presented during the meeting.
On the other hand, 4W ranch owner Bob Harshbarger reported that he was the only Weston County individual to attend the unadvertised BLM meeting.
It seems like more often than not government entities make a choice to go out of their way to make access to important information difficult for news agencies — and the public.
Recently, the News Letter Journal requested that we be included in the group email containing the Board of Weston County Commissioners meeting agenda that is sent out prior to each of their meetings, and Weston County Clerk Becky Hadlock refused. In her email, she said, “I do not send to individuals, only employees and those on the agenda. This is, however, available on our website at westongov.com.”
It took longer to type that sentence than it would have to paste our email address into the group she has chosen to receive an agenda when it is prepared, but she chose to force us into the time and expense of repeatedly checking the county website to catch the agenda whenever she chooses to make it appear.
We have also been confronted by repeated reluctance from the clerk’s office to provide us with advertisements that the commissioners voted in January to run in both the Weston County Gazette and News Letter Journal. With so little communication from the county, staff has had to track down courthouse closures, board openings and special meeting dates to provide the information to our subscribers — information that county officials voted to include in your newspaper.
The system of legal notices laid out in Wyoming statute was created — in part — to assure that governments shared some of the financial burden taken on by newspapers to provide information to the public. By requiring those paid notices, the government is forced to distribute important information to constituents through an independent third party, and to support the continued existence of that
independent watchdog financially.
When government entities punish this newspaper financially for our independence by failing to run those notices in the paper, they are punishing you as well. When they then go even further and refuse to make the slightest accommodation to help us distribute important information to you, they are punishing you as well.
Things would be a lot easier on all of us, including the elected officials and public agencies themselves, if they would behave as if they are truly transparent instead of just claiming they are. Spend the money that should rightfully be budgeted for public notification, and put in a little effort to work with those of us whose constitutional duty it is to distribute information to the public.
Instead, we are repeatedly confronted by inconsistencies and blatant disregard for transparency on the most minor of issues, and we can’t help but wonder what other things these individuals are doing behind the public’s back.
Wouldn’t it be easier all the way around to take down these hurdles instead of putting them up, and help us provide the public with some peace of mind?