On Christmas Eve I was watching the PBS program on Fred Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” I am thinking of him right now as I write this on Christmas day 2020.
Part of the reason stems back to this past summer; actually six years prior. It was October 2015. I was in my newly-purchased home less than a month. Because my house was on the main street where the annual Halloween parade would pass, I invited friends and close associates to make themselves welcome on my front porch. I also provided finger foods, chips and drinks.
Among those who took me up on my offer was one of my ballroom dance partners. She brought three of her grandchildren, the oldest being nine-years-old. Because I was also still working at the newspaper, I was taking photos of the parade. The oldest grandchild of my dance partner was so enamored of my camera equipment that I allowed her to use one of my cameras, which was set upon a tripod.
Fast forward to this past summer. Out of the blue I get a text message from my dance partner’s granddaughter. It’s the first time I have heard from her since that one day. Her family had moved to Tennessee soon after that Halloween in 2015. In her text she wrote she had decided she wanted to become a professional photographer.
What she really was hinting at was would I give her one of my digital cameras. I wrote her back, telling her what she needed to do was find every way possible to earn some money and save, that it would have more meaning to her than my simply giving her one of my cameras. I said she could get a good camera at Walmart, or to have her parents take her to a pawn shop or professional camera store and buy a good used camera.
Secretly, though, I had decided that I was going to send her one of my cameras, but it would be as a Christmas gift. I included a camera with a lens, a battery charger and spare battery. I even included a spare card reader. I also included a letter.
In the letter I encouraged her to dream big. I also said not to let others dissuade her, that there will always be those who will try to pull her down because they don’t have dreams of their own, so the only way they can build themselves up is to tear others apart. I told her not to become discouraged and quit on herself when things don’t turn out the way she hoped, and especially those days when she is going to have doubts. Ignore your own negatives.
I cited one of my favorite quotes, by Calvin Coolidge: “Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”
My now-former dance partner was with her granddaughter on Christmas, and I I was on the phone with her when her granddaughter began to open her present. From what I gather from the conversation they were having, the UPS Store did one heck of a job sealing the box.
The first words out of the granddaughter was “It’s a bag,” to which her parents told her to open the bag (and no, they didn’t know what I had sent). When she opened the bag, which was a camera case, she let out a scream of delight. “It’s a camera!” She also read aloud the letter I had written. The further she read, the more emotional she and those in the room became. The last thing I wrote was a handwritten postscript: “I believe in you.”
All of us have worth. Especially in the eyes of God. This is my belated Christmas to each and every one of you. Merry Christmas.