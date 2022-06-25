UP to officials at Yellowstone National Park and in the surrounding gateway communities, including Cody and Jackson, for working together to accommodate a partial reopening this week of the nation’s first national park. This came after historic, 1,000-year flooding caused the entire park to be closed for nearly two weeks.
The plan to reopen the south loop and allow limited entry based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate number was devised “to ensure the south loop does not become overwhelmed with visitors and to balance park resource protection and economic interests of surrounding communities,” according to Yellowstone officials. In creating the plan, “park staff have engaged over 1,000 business owners, park partners, commercial operators and residents.”
While less than ideal, it’s certainly better to have limited access to the south loop than none at all. These are unprecedented circumstances, and while disrupted vacation plans are certainly frustrating and disappointing for many people, the priority has been the safety of visitors, residents and those trying to restore access as soon as possible.
The fact that the north loop may open, at least partially, in the next two weeks is astonishing, given the extent of the damage. Yet, considering the economic impact of a prolonged closure, we’re not surprised.
While we applaud Yellowstone park officials for keeping the lines of communication open, we encourage them not to rush reopening the north loop. Safety must continue to be the top priority.
And while we’re talking about that, one final reminder to those considering a visit to the park during its 150th anniversary: Road closures are there for a reason. Please don’t make things more difficult for officials by trying to get a firsthand look at the damage.
UP to Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for his op-ed last weekend challenging the lies spread by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell about the security of the state’s elections.
In the nearly 800-word piece, Mr. Buchanan addressed Mr. Lindell’s false claims point by point. Included were facts to refute such outlandish claims as: 20,000 votes were stolen from Donald Trump in 2020 (no credible evidence of this claim exists, and the former president won 70% of the vote in Wyoming, more than in any other state); the state’s new election equipment was manufactured by Dominion (it was not); and Wyoming voting machines are connected to the internet (they lack both the hardware and software to do so).
Some will say it’s easy for Mr. Buchanan to write such an op-ed, since he’s no longer running for re-election. Maybe, but we’d like to think he would have done it anyway, since he has been touring the state for months, talking about election security.
We only hope those seeking to replace Mr. Buchanan have similar fortitude when required to defend the integrity of the state’s elections against future challenges. Wyoming voters need to carefully vet the candidates and decide for themselves who they believe would do so and who would join Mr. Lindell in casting aspersions on county elections officials who go out of their way to ensure elections are accurate and fair.
DOWN to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder for using his position to make political statements that do nothing to help anyone in the K-12 public school system he has been appointed to oversee.
Mr. Schroeder has repeatedly criticized the U.S. Department of Agriculture for saying it would include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as a violation of Title IX as it pertains to the federal Food and Nutrition Services programs. This week, he said, “We will not comply.”
Since Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal money, is it really a big surprise that this would extend to subsidized lunches?
The superintendent’s comments lead us to another, much more important question: Does he believe it’s OK to refuse to provide meals to individual students for any reason? If so, he should be ousted from the position. If not, he should save the political grandstanding for the campaign trail.
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, for considering a proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage up to year after a baby is born.
A Legislative Service Office report noted that more than half of pregnancy-related deaths happen within a year of mothers giving birth. LSO told WyoFile that extending the length of coverage for the 33% of Wyoming births currently covered by Medicaid could reduce these deaths while improving care for a host of chronic conditions.
This proposal deserves the committee’s support, and we hope to see it approved by the full Legislature next year.