Ever been asked to sign a non-compete clause as a condition of getting a job in Wyoming?
If you’ve been in the workforce for any significant length of time, chances are you have. It’s become a standard expectation in many professions and jobs. The basic tenant is it restricts the employee from working for a competitor of his or her employer for whatever length of time outlined in the non-compete.
In theory, one reason to require a non-compete is to discourage competitors from poaching workers or employees from excessively jumping from job to job.
In reality, these non-compete clauses in employment contracts give an unfair advantage to potential employers in a marketplace already skewed in their favor.
It’s something state Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, wants to change. He recently presented a bill to the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee that would void all future non-compete agreements in state workplaces.
An attorney, Stith said he saw the inequity in the practice when he recently won an argument in the Wyoming Supreme Court representing nurses who had to move away from their homes after leaving their jobs at a health care organization. Their non-compete agreements prevented them from nursing elsewhere in their community.
We support Stith’s bill because of the inherent unfairness of allowing employers in an at-will employment state, which Wyoming is, to hang non-compete threats over the heads of their workers.
As is the case in many other states, Wyoming employees work at-will, meaning employers can terminate them at any time for virtually any reason. The exceptions to that are firings motivated by lawfully recognized discrimination, retaliation or if the termination would breach a contract between the employee and employer.
The ability to arbitrarily fire someone is enough freedom for any employer without also having control over where or when you can work for someone else.
That doesn’t mean employers still couldn’t seek legal remedies against former employees who steal trade secrets, confidential information or otherwise work to undermine the business.
What the bill would do is impact the workforce in many smaller Wyoming communities where a non-compete is basically an agreement to leave your home whenever your employment ends.
The Wyoming Hospital Association is against the bill, telling the committee the marketplace is capable off governing itself.
Judiciary Committee Co-Chair Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, proposed drafting an amended bill that could include a piece of Colorado’s non-compete law. Our neighbors to the south recognize there may be some instances where a non-compete is appropriate, but not for most workers.
There, high-level managers and company CEOs have more power and resources, including access to legal counsel if needed, than other workers, Nethercott said. But Colorado doesn’t allow across-the-board non-compete agreements.
While we agree with Stith’s proposal to do away with non-competes entirely, Nethercott’s compromise is a good start.