...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 to 65 MPH
expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow likely.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of the
Laramie Range. This includes Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap,
Shirley Basin, Laramie, and Buford.
* WHEN...10 AM MST this morning until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could
result in periods of very low visibilities as low as one
quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow likely. Additional
snow accumulations generally less than one inch expected. Wind
gusts greater than 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and Adjacent
Foothills, Central Laramie Range, and central Laramie County
including Cheyenne, Buford, Laramie, and Bordeaux.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads as
well as areas of considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The end of 2021 means the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn on for nearly two years in Wyoming.
While the first signs of the pandemic didn’t hit the state until March 2020, its impacts were immediate. State basketball championships were canceled, followed by a closure of public buildings and schools as people scrambled to make sense of the disease this novel coronavirus caused.
Now, at the absolute end of 2021, more than 800,000 deaths in the United States have been attributed to COVID-19. It isn’t hard to see a day when that tally hits seven figures. We imagine that day will come in 2022.
Its an oft-repeated message, but vaccinations are really the only way to go and we encourage residents to both seek out a vaccination or get a booster if they’re eligible.
People will openly claim that vaccines and boosters do nothing but prolong the pandemic. They are wrong. There are people who tout any number of natural and unorthodox treatments and procedures will alleviate the symptoms and cure the disease. They are wrong as well.
As a new variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across the nation, we need to be willing to do whatever it takes to make sure this pandemic ends. What’s really at stake is our hospital’s ability to care for non COVID-19 patients. Our healthcare system breaks down if large numbers of COVID-19 patients begin overrunning services. To avoid this, we need to be willing to not only vaccinate ourselves, but be willing to mask up and ensure we follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines initially proposed. The state needs to become more serious about fighting COVID-19 and enact policies that can help the state’s hospitals. The federal government should also be working with other nations to push for true world-wide vaccination effort, which includes ensuring vaccines are available in poorer nations.
We can’t simply sit back and just adopt the current state of COVID-19 to be the new normal we live with. We need to be willing to do what’s necessary to limit the virus’ transmission. This includes vaccination and the goal of a severely limited coronavirus won’t be accomplished without it.