Bumping legislator pay is never a popular topic. Few Wyomingites want to spend more on government, especially a part of government that might frustrate them. Moreover, times are tough, and it’s hard to convince the public to spend money on politicians when they may be only scraping by themselves.

But in the case of Wyoming, raising lawmaker pay isn’t about doing something that helps legislators. It’s really about producing a more representative government.

