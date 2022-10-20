...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Wyoming editorial
Want a legislature that looks like Wyoming? Raise their pay.
Bumping legislator pay is never a popular topic. Few Wyomingites want to spend more on government, especially a part of government that might frustrate them. Moreover, times are tough, and it’s hard to convince the public to spend money on politicians when they may be only scraping by themselves.
But in the case of Wyoming, raising lawmaker pay isn’t about doing something that helps legislators. It’s really about producing a more representative government.
Consider this: Wyoming’s Legislature doesn’t look a whole lot like Wyoming’s population. It’s older, for one. It’s disproportionately male. It’s also got fewer members of the middle class. There are plenty of ranchers and retirees, but not so many teachers, police officers or hospital workers.
That’s due, in part, to pay. Wyoming lawmakers earn $150 a day during the session and at interim meetings. Per diem – the amount lawmakers get to pay for lodging, food and gas – is only $109 a day, which makes it difficult for a lawmaker to simply break even if he or she must stay in Cheyenne for six weeks at a time during the session. Plus, lawmakers don’t get health care benefits.
That economic reality limits who can serve. A lawyer can put his or her practice on hold for a few months and will earn enough the rest of the year to pay the bills during the session. But what about a nurse with a family? The $109 per diem is not going to cover a hotel room in Cheyenne, three meals, gas and child care back in the city where she lives. And the $150 is likely not going to match a day’s pay. And so government service is out of reach.
The result? The composition of the Wyoming Legislature doesn’t match the state’s demographics. Which means there are fewer politicians who understand firsthand what life is like for many Wyomingites. Lawmakers have only a matter of weeks each year to work. They have to prioritize some issues over others. If middle-class Wyomingites are underrepresented in the Legislature, it stands to reason that their concerns are underrepresented as well.
It’s also important to recognize that women are grossly underrepresented in the Legislature. That’s not a coincidence. Poor pay and other compensation is a barrier to serving for many would-be female politicians.
Recently, a panel of lawmakers proposed boosting legislator pay for the first time since 2005. The plan includes a salary increase to $230 a day and a per diem increase to $155 a day. The committee has also proposed letting lawmakers opt into the state’s health insurance plan.
It’s time to put those proposals into action. It’s been nearly 20 years since the last legislator pay hike, which means the statehouse is more than overdue. All the while, it’s gotten harder economically for middle-class Wyomingites to serve. As long as the issue goes unresolved, it will only become more difficult to elect a Legislature that truly looks like the state it governs. This isn’t about what benefits 93 lawmakers. It’s really about what benefits all of us.