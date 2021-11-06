Suppose somebody ran the same red light three days in a row, causing pedestrians crossing the street to dive for cover, other cars to swerve onto the sidewalks trying to avoid the reckless driver and resulting in a handful of collisions ranging from the fender-bender to the total loss.
Then, suppose an officer pulls the driver over and cites him for running the red lights and causing the accidents.
Finally, suppose the driver argued with the officer: “You can’t arrest me for that. Traffic lights are an infringement on my individual freedom. This is America. I have the right to drive as I please. The government can’t make me stop just because that light is red. Read the Constitution.”
How would we view that person?
As Wyoming lawmakers spent an estimated $25,000 per day in their show-boaty special session in Cheyenne arguing about “government overreach” in coronavirus mandates — and even extending those infringement-upon-individual-liberties arguments to private businesses, clubs or churches trying to protect themselves and their workers from the virus — certain legislators would do well to remember and realize that civilized people submit to government mandates that limit and regulate behavior all the time.
We don’t run red lights because it’s dangerous. We get prosecuted for drunk driving because it’s dangerous — not just to ourselves, but to others. We don’t let 5-year-olds vote in our elections. We don’t let people blast away at mule deer in the middle of the summer. We don’t speed through school zones or light fires and leave them unattended in the forest.
We don’t permit this stuff because we’ve agreed as a society that it’s wrong, dangerous, unwise, wasteful, harmful or all of the above.
Further, the people who decide to do these things are discouraged, slowed, blocked and, sometimes, prosecuted. There are things we agree to do for the public good so that we all can participate in, enjoy and be protected by the benefits of civil society.
Of course it’s true that not everyone follows the rules. A lot of space in our news columns is filled with information about people who don’t. But they are the outliers, the outlaws.
What if we were to pass a law that made it illegal to regulate traffic speed at a school crossing, made it illegal to put warning lights on a school bus when it stops, made it illegal to put up that red light, to teach a hunter safety class or to require voters to be registered?
We’d be seen as crackpots, and dangerous ones at that.
What many of the lawmakers debating these pro-virus measures in Cheyenne have been doing, at least some of the time, is skipping over the rationale for the legislation in favor of the political convenience of it. Setting aside the dubious nature of some of these particular proposals, a larger worry is that this sense of the left hand not only not realizing what the right hand is doing, but deliberately opposing it could get us in more and lasting trouble on other issues of public health, finance, education, national defense and general welfare.
Let’s not make it the business of our Legislature, our lawmakers or ourselves to hide behind slogans and pretend we are governing.
Maybe there is a solid argument for discouraging coronavirus vaccinations. But if there is, then those claiming it need to do a better job of explaining themselves than coining a phrase for a bumper sticker. Perhaps they feel they don’t have to do that at the Capitol, but they won’t have a choice when these laws get to court — which they will.
The Ranger
Oct. 31