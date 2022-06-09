Escalating firearm violence across the United States should have the attention of everyone.
As owners of firearms, we appreciate and respect the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, protecting our right to keep and bear arms. Hunting, recreational shooting and self-defense are long-held values in Wyoming. But we cannot ignore the first words of this highly celebrated amendment, “A well-regulated Militia ...”
Despite what the National Rifle Association and industry lobby perpetuates, there is no constitutional language related to a number of important elements that can and should involve higher regulation and restriction on purchasing and keeping firearms. Most law-abiding citizens believe there should be more laws that would help reduce firearm deaths. The United States leads the world in firearms per capita, and more firearms with few regulations means more death.
American life illustrates many examples of reasonable federal and state requirements that ensure basic public safety, including insurance covering legal liability and personal responsibility. You can’t operate a vehicle without a license, registration and insurance. Applying for a passport for international travel takes weeks, and requires a mailed application, just to leave and return to the country. Every citizen is encouraged to purchase health insurance, and for a time those who didn’t faced an annual fine when filing federal income taxes.
Automobile insurance charges a large premium for drivers under the age of 25, because they are statistically at higher risk of causing accidents and making large claims for loss of life and property. The evidence demonstrates that young drivers (especially males) will make unsafe decisions. Young adult brains are still developing between age 18 and 25, which makes it ridiculous that the government allows essentially unrestricted access to rifles and shotguns at age 18 and pistols at age 21.
Raising the minimum age requirement to purchase and own firearms is an obvious step toward reducing violence. Licensing firearm ownership is a logical way to ensure uniform education on safe operation. Requiring liability insurance while enhancing legislation mandating safe storage, along with increased legal responsibility over unauthorized use of a firearm, would increase each owner’s personal accountability.
Instant purchasing is a normalized perk of modern life. We often expect to receive purchased items instantly, though nothing in the Constitution indicates consumers’ right to immediacy. All firearm purchases should require a waiting period, if for no other reason than to potentially de-escalate a buyer’s emotions. If you think you need a firearm today, the answer should probably be no. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check system is insufficient in identifying data-based predictors of future violence.
Based on the most recently available 2020 data, Wyoming was ranked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics with the third highest mortality rate by firearm in the country, after Mississippi and Louisiana. The data is clear: Wyoming has a real problem.
States like Wyoming likely won’t ever lead national firearm policy reform in spite of the data illustrating higher than national death rates. That’s why federal laws need to create uniform regulation across state lines to equalize legal changes toward a country with fewer firearm fatalities.
If you too are passionate about this issue, now is the time to contact Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. Like many Senate Republicans, they continue to put their hands in the air, acting as though nothing can be done without violating the U.S. Constitution or the will of their constituency. The problem is, they are absolutely wrong. There are many obvious steps our country must take, and there’s no time like the present.
Jackson Hole News&Guide
June 1