The time is fast approaching when we will see the death of rodeo as we knew it.
It is the only sport derived from work and necessity; it’s the only one whose first participants weren’t doing it for competition unless it was a cowboy against a rank bronc or a roper and horse against a calf.
They rode, roped, cut and wrestled day in and day out because they had to. And they did it outdoors. In the rain or snow. In the wind. In the mud and muck. In heat and humidity.
They were proud of enduring the worst of the elements. They were tough. They didn’t need to manufacture a sport with a ball out of boredom.
They were cowboys. The mere name means legendary toughness and an independent spirit.
Fast forward to today. Local officials have been told in no uncertain terms that if they want to be in the running for future national rodeo events, they’re going to need an indoor arena in Gillette by 2030, and a commitment to build one by 2025.
Why does the National High School Finals Rodeo have to be indoors?
Because the rodeo association wants a level playing field for its athletes, said James Higginbotham, the National High School Rodeo Association’s executive director, when he was in Gillette last week.
To which we say, horse pucky.
The playing field will never be level in any competition and especially rodeo, where competitors learn early that luck of the draw is the way of life. If the horse a bronc rider draws doesn’t buck, the chances for a winning score is nil. If a barrel horse if off, so is the score.
lf the NHSFR truly wanted a level playing field, it would ensure that each cowboy would get the same bull to ride, and that each cutting contestant would get to ride on the same $1 million cutting horse that the Texas cowboy brought.
There is no level playing field in sports.
Most of the teams in professional football play outside in the elements. Quarterbacks and kickers have to deal with wind, linemen have to deal with fields slippery with mud or snow, receivers must deal with slippery footballs.
Baseball games at the professional level are still predominantly outside, so is soccer. Olympic stadiums for track are elaborate, but they’ve been outside.
At the high school level and junior high levels — which is what we’re talking about for an indoor arena in Gillette — you’d find few outdoor sports that have moved indoors.
Sure, the college rodeo finals are indoors. So are the pros, but that’s in the middle of winter.
There’s much to be said for sitting outdoors in the summer — and that’s what we’re talking about with the high school or junior high school finals in Gillette — enduring either the heat and sunshine, or the wind and rain and watching competitors step up to the challenge in front of them.
There’s still too much unknown about any potential arena at Cam-plex to say whether it’s necessary for Gillette. But we can lament simpler days when cowboys were just happy to compete and a level playing field simply meant flat ground.
Gillette News Record
Feb. 26