Reading to your kids is a great way to spend time with just you and them, and it also helps expand their vocabulary and cognitive skills. As an adult, getting lost in a good book can have many of the same positive outcomes.
Reading has been shown to reduce stress. The University of Sussex conducted a study proving just six minutes of reading every day can reduce stress levels by up to 68%, working better and faster than other forms of relaxation such as listening to music or going for a walk. The study also found the genre or type of book did not impact the efficiency of reading.
Studies have also shown the brain does not distinguish between reading about an experience and living it. While these studies have focused mostly on literary fiction, reading about another person’s experiences can increase empathy and improve relationships. In a day and age where empathy is often found lacking, it is becoming increasingly important for each person to make an effort to put themselves in others’ shoes. Reading can help with that.
Joining a book club can also be a beneficial way to gain a deeper understanding of the books you read by hearing others’ insights. Not only can you gain a deeper understanding of the book, but the readers can also gain greater empathy through both the book and the people they socialize with through book club. Book clubs can be virtual or in person. It can also mean reading the same book as a loved one and coming together to share your thoughts.
There are thousands of topics to learn about from books. From the true story of the pirates in the Caribbean to the story of Dr. Chris Coppola serving in Iraq as a pediatric surgeon, there are endless possibilities to learning. There is a book covering every topic and every story for every person’s interests.
As we age, our brains will undoubtedly get a little worn. Our memories start to fail us and other symptoms of age start to set in. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia begin to take their toll in many people. Reading has been shown to combat these symptoms and diseases. Reading can improve memory and stimulate the areas of the brain that often go dormant after some time.
With so many topics, stories and genres to explore, there is a book for everyone at every stage of their life. Make 2022 a little easier by reading the stress away and make the rest of your life a little better and a little longer by getting lost in a good book.