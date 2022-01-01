...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility down to under a half
mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph in wind prone
areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley to include Laramie
as well as central Laramie County to include Cheyenne.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
While many people may still be trying to decide what 2021 was as the year draws to a close, in many ways 2022 is looking to be a year defined by politics.
We hope everyone continues to pay attention and be involved, as at the local, state and national level Cody residents can make an impact and stay abreast of decisions and elections that could impact the future.
That starts at the local level, where our publicly elected county commissioners and city council members recently appointed a new slate of members for the area’s more focused boards, such as planning and zoning and airport board.
While smaller in scope than city council and county commission, these boards nonetheless enact policies or provide recommendations that can have a direct impact on our communities. For instance, the Yellowstone Regional Airport Board is trying to wade through what the future will look like as far as what airlines come to Cody and what destinations people here can fly directly to.
At planning and zoning, new developments in and outside the city are first proposed at this level, and the details of how these developments proceed – and if they do – are shaped in part prior to the larger government entities voting on them.
Then, in February, our local state legislators will head down to Cheyenne to determine how best to spend our tax dollars and other revenue sources generated by the state and private businesses.
While far shorter and more specific than general session, the semi-yearly budget sessions are crucial and decisions made in Cheyenne this February could have an impact on how well our schools and local governments are funded, and whether there will be any new taxes coming.
And, of course, the political year will close in November with elections at all levels, from our U.S. Representative to council members, commissioners and school board members.
While there’s a lot to keep up with, it’s worth it, for our future, to stay informed.