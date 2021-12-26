...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Will the new memorandum agreement among Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to meet the requirements laid down for protection of the grizzly bear population lead to removal of the species from the endangered species list and return management to the individual states?
Count us as doubters that will happen.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) asked Martha Williams, the principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, if the service were going to again demand additional requirements for future delisting?
Lummis said every single objective criteria have been met and the grizzly bear population has recovered.
Current estimates put the grizzly population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at roughly 1,069 bears.
The most recent roadblock to delisting of the grizzly occurred in 2018 when a Montana federal judge blocked the delisting, citing several reasons including the need to increase genetic diversity.
The new memorandum and the petition to the Fish and Wildlife service to follow commit the three states to, among other actions, relocate two grizzly bears into the system a year to promote genetic diversity. The memorandum also addresses limits on the mortality rate for the species.
We certainly hope management of the grizzly bear is returned to the individual states – those areas most impacted by the grizzly and those officials most knowledgeable about conditions. However, we have doubts that will happen.
Williams admitted the population numbers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are adequate, but noted there are other elements to consider when delisting species.
That makes it appear the delisting of the grizzly isn’t going to happen anytime soon.