DOWN to Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman for turning down an invitation from WyomingPBS to debate Democratic candidate Lynnette GreyBull next month.
Ms. Hageman’s spokesperson said that their campaign feels it’s more effective to travel the state and visit with voters in person. Ms. GreyBull said the refusal to debate is a tactic of the privileged class, and shows her opponent doesn’t really want to have an open dialogue about issues important to the state’s residents.
We agree with Ms. GreyBull. To not debate her shows disrespect to the state’s residents and robs them of an opportunity to compare the candidates, side by side, on the key issues.
Of course, that’s exactly what Ms. Hageman hopes to avoid. After all, as the GOP nominee in a state that’s overwhelmingly Republican, she has nothing to gain politically from engaging her opponent in this way. In fact, Ms. Hageman could sit at home every night between now and Election Day with her feet up, eating bonbons, and she’d still win in a landslide.
Wyoming voters should make note of this behavior, however, and ask themselves one question: If Harriet Hageman won’t step up to the challenge of debating her Democratic challenger now, how strong can we expect her to be when she gets to Washington, D.C.?
UP to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees for voting Sept. 16 to shift to a block tuition model next fall. That means students will pay the same amount, regardless of whether they take 12 or 18 credit hours per semester.
The hope is this will encourage students to take at least the minimum of 15 credit hours each semester so they complete their bachelor’s degree within four years. And for those who try to take 15 or 18 credit hours, if, for whatever reason, they have to drop a class, they won’t be financially penalized for doing so.
Sure, the accompanying 4% tuition hike isn’t ideal, but the $2,490-per-semester cost for resident undergraduate tuition and $10,380 for nonresident students are still among the lowest in the country. Now, with the move to block tuition, students can earn more credit hours for the same amount of money.
At a time when the cost and value of a four-year degree is being debated at a national level, it’s nice to see our state’s only four-year university doing what it can to help students and parents lessen the load at least a bit.
DOWN to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett and other Wyoming National Guard leaders for their decision to close the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy in the middle of a program session.
Wyoming Military Department officials said in a news release that the quasi-military school for troubled youth “will shut down for an indefinite amount of time based on the inability to recruit and retain staff.” Officials said it had become so difficult to hire civilians that the government has been using some military personnel to staff the facility.
First off, of course it’s going to be hard to get someone to live at or near Camp Guernsey. It’s in the middle of nowhere. But since staffing, not funding, appears to be the major issue, we think it would have been better to announce a closure at the end of the year and let the current group of about 60 students complete their five-and-a-half-month program.
Instead, parents must deal with the disruption by deciding how to proceed – bring the student back home or send them to another state, such as Nevada, once in-person learning ends Oct. 1?
Because WCCA has been such a successful program – helping some 1,500 young people turn their lives around since it started a decade ago – we sincerely hope officials will move quickly to relocate it to a community like Cheyenne or Casper and reopen it as soon as possible.
UP to Visit Cheyenne officials for selling a record number of tickets to this year’s Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series at the Laramie County Fairgrounds at Archer.
The third year of the event also set new records for sponsorship, total prize money and economic impact, even though there was one less rodeo than in past years. This is especially impressive when you consider that the event was first organized in 2020 to serve as a small-scale replacement for Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was canceled that year to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Our hats are off to Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, Vice President/Director of Sales and Marketing Jim Walter and everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to make Hell on Wheels such a success. Laramie County residents and business owners owe them a debt of gratitude for not sitting idly by and bemoaning the fact that the pandemic was keeping people from engaging in the level of commerce our area has come to expect from “Cowboy Christmas.”
There is one way we can repay them for doing their jobs so well, and that’s by once again supporting renewal of the 4% Laramie County lodging tax Nov. 8. According to Walter, it generates about $2.7 million a year for Visit Cheyenne to market Laramie County, and last year, visitors generated about $400 million in sales and paid close to 11% of the total sales tax collected countywide.
Visit Cheyenne estimates this year’s six Hell on Wheels rodeos generated more than $750,000 in total spending and had a direct economic impact on the county of $464,000. That wouldn’t have happened without the money that comes from the lodging tax, which is reason enough it deserves our continued support.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sept. 24