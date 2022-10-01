DOWN to Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman for turning down an invitation from WyomingPBS to debate Democratic candidate Lynnette GreyBull next month.

Ms. Hageman’s spokesperson said that their campaign feels it’s more effective to travel the state and visit with voters in person. Ms. GreyBull said the refusal to debate is a tactic of the privileged class, and shows her opponent doesn’t really want to have an open dialogue about issues important to the state’s residents.

