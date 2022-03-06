Seems every legislative session Wyoming lawmakers latch onto a “pet” issue. And aside from the perennial anti-tax sentiment that permeates the Legislature, it seems this year’s crisis du-jour is public education.
On bill that’s sparked some debate is Senate File 62, dubbed the “Civics Transparency Act.” While it attempts to fool people by using the word “transparency” in its title, the bill is a dangerous attempt by lawmakers to legislate politics into public education.
Introduced by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, SF 62 would require K-12 teachers to post comprehensive lists of their curricula, materials and instruction activities online.
Albany County’s own Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Laramie, co-sponsored the bill.
The intent, they say, is to make sure parents know what’s being taught to their kids. But the true result would be to encourage parents to nitpick every detail of what’s being taught in schools. They’re already doing it with school boards across Wyoming with vocal protests over mask mandates, critical race theory and anything else that offends their political sensibilities.
Forget facts and information. It’s not enough anymore to simply provide an unbiased education and teach kids to be critical thinkers who absorb various sources of information and make up their own minds. Instead, it seems those like Driskill, Paxton and parents who support SF 62 would prefer educators instead pander to their personal and political beliefs rather than truly educate.
Besides, SF 62 is moot anyway. Most classes, schools and public school districts in the state already do this. School websites have parent portals they can log into and see what their kids and learning, what their homework is and any other communication from teachers.
More importantly, forcing a burdensome, unnecessary and ungainly chore on teachers won’t have any measurable positive impact on the level and quality of education in Wyoming schools.
That’s because parents who care enough about their children to be active and involved in their education already get this information from teachers, from regular use of online portals and working daily with their own kids on their studies and homework. They talk to their kids about what they’re learning; they examine their books and the handouts they bring home.
Conversely, less-involved parents who already don’t do these things aren’t suddenly going to start checking some online depository of curricula. They will continue to not do any of the things involved parents do.
“I believe parents not only have the right to know what their children are being taught in school, but have the obligation to find out what is being taught,” Paxton said.
In arguing for the bill, Paxton also makes a perfect argument for why SF 62, if it passes, would be an utter failure. What can’t be legislated is the most important cog in this little machine: Parents fulfilling their “obligation to find out what is being taught.”
Instead of forcing teachers to jump through extra hoops to disseminate information parents already have access to, take it to the parents. Make them demonstrate their knowledge of the curricula and put some teeth into the law for those who don’t meet their “obligation to find out what is being taught.”
What isn’t accounted for in this process (or perhaps it’s the underlying intent) is how this would open teachers up to having to debate and defend every miniscule nugget of information being taught. Forget that they don’t choose the curricula; that’s up to school districts and state Department of Education.
But it will be the teachers on the front line who will become the political punching bags for parents who are quick to anger and easily overreact after doing all of their extensive and exhaustive “research,” which 99% of the time means they saw a few Facebook posts.
If SF 62 were to become law, we can almost guarantee the education of Wyoming students will suffer as a result. Already struggling to attract talented, resourceful educators, when prospective teachers see the hoops they’ll have to jump through here, they’ll take jobs in other states.
In the end, it’s not the teachers’ job to educate each child according to every parent’s individual political and religious ideology. Parents who have such fundamental problems with traditional classrooms and how they’re run have alternatives: home and private schooling.
Despite all the posturing at the Capitol, uninvolved parents will continue to be uninvolved and won’t avail themselves of greater access to materials. And parents who already are involved will continue to be familiar with the lessons, assignments and materials their children are exposed to.