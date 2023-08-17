There are two main varieties of boards amongst our local governments: Elected and appointed.
The former, obviously, are the ones we know most about, because they are made up of people we vote for. Thus, they ought to, and usually do, make the biggest decisions in their respective areas.
For instance, while the appointed members of the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission have been hashing out details before approving a new county land use plan, it’ll be the elected members of the Park County Commissioners who, after more public comment, make the final decision.
Both boards are a key part of the process. Having covered both city and county planning and zoning boards, I know just how much time these volunteers put into their work. And their input can be incredibly impactful, as they often come from walks of life that dovetail with the process, such as realtors, developers and engineers.
However, as they are appointed by larger boards — like city council and county commissioners — it’s natural that in many circumstances they are not approving, but recommending, to said larger board what should be done.
And when the issue to be voted on is a big one that can impact an entire community, it’s only fair to the voters and board members that the final decision be left up to the elected board.
Unfortunately, that’s not been the case in Cody with the proposed Church of Latter-day Saints temple, and it’s unfairly put way too much heat on these volunteer Cody Planning and Zoning board members. Remember, most of them are relatively new to this or any public board, and they are now tasked with making the final call on whether to build the temple.
I’m not going to weigh in on the merits of the temple, although I have listened to people argue on both sides and can sympathize with the many who disagree but do so with respect — they don’t want to create a rift in the community. I, too, hope this issue doesn’t lead to more distrust and anger amongst opposing groups.
I don’t know that this process would have gone much smoother had the Cody City Council taken up this issue after receiving a recommendation from its P&Z board. It’s still, clearly, a divisive issue.
However, as big of an issue as it’s become, it’s one that Cody’s planning and zoning board members should have been able to send up to the city’s elected board for final approval. Whatever the final decision on what kind of temple building will be allowed at the desired location in Cody, there will be many who approve and many who disapprove.
In the true representative, democratic process, the voters can then make decisions next election cycle regarding important votes such as this. And in that open and understandable process, everyone on the city council who would run for their position, would know going into it, the heat they could face, the scrutiny, and potential defeat in a future election.
Cody ought to revise its bylaws to allow these types of issues to be settled by its city council. And other governing boards, such as Powell City Council and Park County Commissioners, should ensure that their appointed boards fulfill the same recommending role.
Zac Taylor
Powell Tribune
Aug. 8
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters