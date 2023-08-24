It should come as no surprise that the building permit for the proposed temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fiasco is still up in the air.
Most likely the matter will be tied up in the court system for months, if not years, with a judge making a decision one way or the other and that decision will likely be appealed.
We are grateful Cody Mayor Matt Hall stepped up and halted the issuance of the permit Aug. 11.
That wasn’t because he believed the wrong decision was made — that is a different issue. We don’t know why Hall made that decision.
But a decision as weighty as the proposed site for the temple and the strong opposition to it should not be placed on the shoulders of an appointed board (the city’s planning and zoning board) or on hired officials such as the city planner, the city manager or the city attorney.
Under the present scenario, those unelected and hired personnel have a tremendous amount of power and authority, but zero accountability.
The mayor and city council members have been elected to represent the best interests of the people who chose them. If the majority of the citizenry feels those elected officials didn’t serve their constituents’ best interest, the voters can toss them out of office in the next election.
Without a doubt, the city of Cody needs to clarify and update its procedures and bylaws for the issuance of building permits.
Park County already has a better system as evidenced by the decision made on the Buck Creek subdivision in 2022.
The county P&Z and county planner gathered the information, but the commissioners had to make the final, controversial decision.
A judge will most likely have to decide if the Cody Master Plan carries the weight of a law or is a guideline and whether the mayor and council have the authority to overrule a board they appointed.
Whatever happens, the final decision on the building site permit for the LDS temple should not have to be determined by a judge or by unelected appointees or hired employees.
A decision that impacts much of the city should only be made by elected government officials chosen by the residents of Cody to secure and protect their interests.
John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
Aug. 16
