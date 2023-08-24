It should come as no surprise that the building permit for the proposed temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fiasco is still up in the air.

Most likely the matter will be tied up in the court system for months, if not years, with a judge making a decision one way or the other and that decision will likely be appealed.

