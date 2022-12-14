Elon Musk, who has never called himself a conservative, is now the nation’s foremost culture warrior.

That he’s achieved this status without espousing anything remotely like social conservatism illustrates how important a set of hothouse progressive pieties have become to the nation’s political debate.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

