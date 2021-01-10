Dear Steiner/You Are a Goon/Get Out of Laramie/And Be Gone by Noon.
I am of a certain vintage — and according to some, no, I have not aged well, so the grapes, which they believe bitter to begin with went straight to vinegar.
However, I disagree. I think it turned to a wine that has grown sweeter with the passage of time. After all, were I bitter could I joke about the time I was dumped by a then-girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, yet still insisted we go out that evening? (And yes, I will write about that in the Feb. 14 edition.)
But this is not about that.
The vintage to which I refer about myself has more to do with the Golden Age of Television. Now, those of you from my era may have instinctively understood the headline. In the 1950s, Perry Como had a show, and toward the end of the show he would have a bevy of beauties sing, “Letters, we get letters/We get stacks an’ stacks of letters…Dear Perry, would you be so kind/To fill a request/And sing the song I like the best.”
Well, emails have replaced letters, and since mid-October, these have come my way. Unlike the song, not “stacks an’ stacks of them,” but enough to make it interesting. For the most part, the response has been positive. Yet yes, there have been those taking me to task, especially my most recent column in which I blasted certain politicians for their hypocrisy re: the pandemic. For those who didn’t see or read that column, I excoriated those office holders who all along pooh-poohed the coronavirus, but were among the first to get the vaccination.
Some emails took me to task for using two “Old Country” curses my grandparents would use, especially the latter, which some perceived as a slur against mothers-in-law. Others were upset by my singling out by name Marco Rubio, the senior senator from Florida.
But hey, he was among those who denied the severity of COVID-19. Is it my fault Rubio and certain GOP representatives and senators took the stances they did?
Well, one person who responded with a comment via our website suggested I go back to Florida (hence the first line in this column following the headline). He also challenged me about what he felt are my political leanings, which he said appeared to the left, but he would wait to see if I go after Democrats before making a final decision.
Well, to begin with, why would I go back to Florida? It’s not like I complain about being in Wyoming. In fact, it took quite a bit of convincing to land the managing editor position because I lived in Florida. I love being here — but I’ve been told to hold off judgment until I experience February. My wife just was out here for a week on vacation, and if it wasn’t for the fact our grandchildren are in Florida, she wants to stay; I keep telling her to kidnap the kids, especially our 4-year-old identical twin granddaughters. They look exactly like their grandmother did at their age.
However, for those of you who are curious about my political persuasion(s), I am neither conservative nor liberal. What I am is a seeker of justice. I live and conduct myself by the Jewish commandment, “Tzedek tzedek tirdorf.” Translated, “Justice, justice you shall pursue.”
So to the person whose email I refer, I will go after the Democrats as diligently as I went after Rubio and others in the GOP for their hypocrisy, a point I did mention in the column in question. I do not care a whit whether someone is Republican. I do not care a whit whether someone is Democrat. My responsibility is to “we, the people.” When (not if) an office holder betrays the oath of office and the people who put him/her there, I’m coming after you, be ye Democrat or Republican, or anything else.
One final note to the abovementioned writer. If you feel I am left-leaning, then why have the overwhelming majority of the editorial cartoons and columns run in the Boomerang skew those on the left? Why, since I took over, did articles condemning President Trump (for the most part) ceased; this before the November election?