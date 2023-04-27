If you’ve ever been caught in a current, you know swimming against it isn’t the answer. You can plow headlong into the rushing waters, but it will only leave you tired and in danger of drowning. But by simply swimming with the stream, you can make your way to shore — and safety.

The same holds true when it’s an economic current. It is well established by now that Wyoming’s coal industry is on the decline due in large part to falling demand and increased competition from natural gas and renewables. There’s simply fewer customers out there for coal, which means no amount of regulatory changes will fix the problem.

