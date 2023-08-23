BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning

There is one thing that unites nearly all Westerners: an abiding love of our public lands.

We camp, play, hike, hunt, fish and create memories on our public lands. We rely on them for food, timber, minerals and energy. They provide clean water, clean air and essential wildlife habitat. They drive our economy.

Tracy Stone-Manning was confirmed as the 19th director of the Bureau of Land Management in September 2021. She has served as chief of staff for former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and as the director of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, where she led numerous conservation efforts. She is an avid backpacker, hunter and outdoor enthusiast.

