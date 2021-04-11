I enjoyed reading Eve Newman’s article “On Monuments and Progress”. Her research into the rich history of the Ames Monuments and her interview with Fred Ames, a descendant of the original Ames brothers was a unique read. And the timing could not be better. As she mentioned in her article, the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) last Friday released their draft Environmental Impact Study regarding the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project by Houston based ConnectGen / Quantum Energy Partners.
To no one’s surprise, the most damning information about the project is related to “visual impact.” The 357-page document and multiple supporting documents went into detail analyzing many aspects of the project, including visual impact.
Their study selected 13 Key Observation Points (KOP) from many different vantage points including Ames Monument. For each location they analyzed viewer sensitivity and gave contrast ratings. Here are some of their findings:
KOP1 — Tie Siding — “the Project would attract attention and become a focal point within the view. As such, the Project would introduce strong visual contrast.”
KOP2 — The Buttes — “The number of wind turbines and the motion of the rotor blades are not likely to be overlooked and may appear as a co-dominant feature. As such, the Project would create moderate visual contrast. It is anticipated that the FAA lights on wind turbines associated with the maximum turbine scenario would introduce a similar level of visual contrast.”
KOP3 — Ames Monument — “The close proximity of the wind turbines to the viewpoint, the introduction of vertical elements into a primarily horizontal landscape setting, the motion of the blades, and the spatial dominance within the landscape setting would cause the Project to attract attention and become a dominant feature within the view. As such, the Project would introduce strong visual contrast.”
KOP4 — Fish Creek — “the spatial dominance within the landscape setting would cause the Project to attract attention and become a focal point within the view. As such, the Project would introduce strong visual contrast.”
KOP6 — Laramie / City Ranch Road — “similar scale to other features in the landscape, the wind turbines would appear as co-dominant features. As such, the Project would introduce moderate contrast.”
KOP 7 — Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge — “the wind turbines would appear as co-dominant features. As such, the Project would introduce moderate contrast.”
KOP8 — Medicine Bow — Route National Forest (Vedauwoo) — “the wind turbines would appear as co-dominant features. As such, the Project would introduce moderate contrast.”
Of the 13 different KOP seven sites would have a moderate to strong visual impact with the proposed tower heights. Dropping the heights four sites would still have a moderate to strong visual impact.
In reporter Newman’s article, ConnectGen’s director of environmental affairs, John Kuba stated, “In the end, this site is going to be visible from Ames Monument. We’re not going to be able to hide those turbines.” He suggested that an option would be to “make a digital record of the landscape and historic resources in their current state.” In other words, capture the Ames Monument and area views now, because you are going to have to live with it for at least 40 year
Paul Montoya is part of Albany County for Smart Energy Development (ACSED.org) and owner of Vista de la Luna Bed and Breakfast.