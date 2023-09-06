“No way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial, in Washington, D.C.,” former President Donald Trump said as he called for “a federal takeover of this filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment to our nation.”
Where does Trump believe he can get what he considers “a fair trial”? Let’s test his hypothesis. In exchange for his agreement to just shut up before the trial, try him in the heart of right-wing extremism: Cody, Wyoming. Bring in a Trump-appointed judge to hear the case.
I’d wager Mr. Trump would still be found guilty.
I base that on personal experience with a Wyoming jury. Yes, Wyoming folks are conservative, and they love Trump. They are also honest. Without disclosing too many details, in my first jury trial, I represented a man charged with a sensational crime. By the time I became his attorney, he had already pled guilty, thinking he had a plea agreement that would keep him out of prison.
The judge, brought in from another district to hear the case, announced his refusal to accept the plea bargain. “When you come back for sentencing,” the judge told him, “bring your toothbrush, because you’ll need it where you’re going.”
The judge allowed the defendant to withdraw his guilty plea and plead not guilty. The court said that if he wanted a jury trial, he could have one, two weeks later. That was when I was hired.
While preparing a motion for continuance to allow adequate time to interview witnesses and prepare for trial, I received in the mail an order captioned “Order allowing Rodger McDaniel to enter an appearance and denying Mr. McDaniel’s anticipated motion for a continuance.”
It was now 10 days before the trial. Did I mention I had never before tried a jury case?
I moved to the small Wyoming community where the trial was to be held. With little time to spare, I hunted down and interviewed witnesses, at least those who agreed to talk to me.
I learned some key witnesses told different stories to different people at different times. Although it seemed most of the community had convicted my client in their minds, it was clear they didn’t know the facts and had been misled by misinformation.
Then came the day of the trial. During opening statements, I told the jury my client would take the stand in his own defense. As we broke for lunch, the judge beckoned me to the bench. After assuring me we’d get a fair trial, he pointed at a note he had written.
“The defendant will testify. The jury will know he’s lying and will convict him.”
During jury selection, potential jurors expressed preconceived notions that my client was likely guilty based on what they heard around town. Nonetheless, I encouraged my client to permit me to allow a couple of these jurors to hear the case. Reluctantly, he agreed.
You see, I had a hunch that when these jurors heard the truth and understood what had been rumored about the defendant was false, these previously biased jurors would do the right thing, and once the truth came out, they would change their minds, leading to an acquittal.
The bet paid off. The jury was out less than an hour before signaling they had a verdict. My client was sweating, having been told by me what I heard from seasoned trial lawyers. Brief deliberations usually precede a guilty verdict.
“Do you have a verdict,” the judge inquired. “Yes,” came the response. “We find the defendant not guilty.”
I learned that day to trust juries to honor their oath. That hypothetical Cody jury would do likewise. Everything they would hear in a trial governed by rules allowing juries to learn the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth would contradict everything the Trump lovers have heard on Fox.
It doesn’t matter whether he is tried in Washington, D.C., or Cody, Wyoming, he is guilty, and an honest jury will say so.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.