When the mercury dips toward 30 below zero in the depths of a western Wyoming winter, people hunker down. Except for the stalwart public servants who are dedicated to helping residents through the coldest months.
Lower Valley Energy crew members worked for 20 hours in subzero temperatures Jan. 29 to restore electricity to much of East Jackson after a transformer failed.
The Teton County Community Emergency Response Team and Teton County Library set up a shelter for those who needed warmth.
And all winter long, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are enduring whipping winds on Teton Pass and slick roads in the Snake River canyon, responding to accidents in dangerous conditions. Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies help stranded motorists and track down impaired drivers, and Jackson Police Department officers respond to all manner of calls in miserable conditions.
We salute all the plow drivers, garbage can wrestlers, sewage pumpers, package delivery people and plumbers.
Kudos to all those who work their tails off in the cold to keep us all safe and warm.
That includes people who go out to shovel roofs and walkways to prevent falls, clear sidewalks and pathways for pedestrians, deliver Meals on Wheels or groceries, and all manner of other everyday heroes.
Homesteaders here knew that to make it through a long, harsh winter you not only had to be self-reliant but look out for your neighbors. Despite the advent of the internet, luxury shops downtown and three ski resorts, that’s still true today.
All it takes is a good old-fashioned blizzard, an Arctic cold snap or a power outage to remind us how much we rely on each other to survive and thrive in this high, isolated mountain valley.
As Valentine’s Day was celebrated this week, consider showing some love and appreciation to your neighbors and public service professionals who put their own comfort and life on the line all winter long. Offer a hot drink, a cookie or just a thank you.
It takes a literal village to make it through a Wyoming winter, and a little gratitude goes a long way to make it easier for all of us.