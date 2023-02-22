For several months last year, Wyoming’s conservative political discourse focused on the sexualization of children. Specifically, voices on the far right concentrated on a few library books that they said were inappropriate for teenagers who are not mature enough for frank depictions of sex, gender and other matters.

Flash forward a few months and many of these same voices are now fighting an attempt to establish a minimum marriage age in Wyoming. Wyoming is one of only eight states without one, and now permits about 20 underage marriages a year. Last year, for example, a 32-year-old man married a 16-year-old girl. You would think a group so invested in stopping the sexualization of children would want to prevent such situations. And yet the Wyoming Republican Party has pushed to defeat the bill, maintaining that parental rights are at issue. Apparently, library books can sexualize our children but not marriages to adults.

