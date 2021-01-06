(Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles and columns submitted by professionals in their vocations, city officials and staff and others that the Boomerang will be running on a semi-regular basis.)
Grant money from the Nursing Innovation Fund in Washington, D.C., has been received by the Wyoming Center for Nursing, (WCN) and the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, (WIND) at the University of Wyoming and will be used in this time of COVID 19 pandemic to address three priority areas for seniors in Albany County.
Access to care, social isolation and educational attainment will be improved as University of Wyoming Nursing students meet with volunteering seniors to improve their use of and comfort with internet technology to access goods and services during this difficult time.
WCN has been aware for some time that due to the rural nature in Wyoming, older citizens are often isolated by distance from health care, home care and obtaining goods and services. Inclement weather often exacerbates that isolation with road closures and lack of travel support. Nurses and other health care providers are limited in the provision of care because of time and distance.
When a person begins to need assistance in the home, they are often faced with limited services by providers and long- term care in group facilities becomes the solution. We know that Wyoming people are fiercely independent and resist institutional placement. Many long to be safe, secure and self-sufficient throughout their lives.
Care and assistance at home which is provided by friends and family can also be limited due to distance and time for travel and loneliness becomes a significant factor to the elder adult as a result. The loneliness itself is a risk factor, according to the National Institute of Aging (NIA), to health as people age. NIA studies find adverse health effects of loneliness include hypertension, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, dementia, and even death. Now, the addition of the risk to life, as a result of COVID-19 adds significant additional isolation to these same isolated citizens and additional stress and worry as they can no longer shop for goods and visit with family and neighbors.
WCN has become aware of needs to assist them when we hear of persons unable to order from grocery and department stores due to being unable to use a computer and families who are unable to help due to the quarantine and fear that they will carry the virus to the most vulnerable. Using a telephone to order and seek delivery has worked in some cases but not all of them and larger retailers require online orders for products.
Elders who are feeling ill and afraid are unable to visit the healthcare provider and use of telehealth services often need the assistance of a technologically adept assistant. Social isolation is much more prevalent in Wyoming these days and those without the ability to use and manage internet communication are suffering.
When WCN became aware of the design of the Innovation Grant, to reduce social isolation and improve access to care and provide the elders with education, it seemed to be a perfect fit! Planning was already underway to manage the healthcare needs of the growing numbers of Wyoming elders and the team began to work to obtain funding for the project. The grant was offered at $25,000 with a stipulation that the applicant raise matching funds to equal $25,000 and the fund raising began.
Organizations were contacted and asked for support the project and many wrote letters of support and provided matching funds. The Wyoming Community Foundation, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, AARP of Wyoming, Wyoming Nurses Association, Fay Whitney School of Nursing at the University of Wyoming as well as WIND offered funds, and assistance! In a very short time before the application was due, we were able to obtain nearly all of the $25,000. The application due date and the COVID-19 pandemic limited us from obtaining the entire amount.
WCN and WIND were awarded $21,000 and raised $21,000 in matching funds and that grant will provide a process designed to teach and assist elders, and at the same time, educate UW nursing students. Nursing educators were and are also having some challenges with the COVID pandemic as they teach the care of older adults and those with disabilities such as hearing and vision.
A grant of $42,000 will provide a mechanism to to formally meet with and support elders. The grant will provide elders of Albany County to meet with nursing students in a safe and protected environment at the Eppson Center for Seniors and help to increase skill and use of the internet to order groceries, meet remotely with friends and family and to seek and access health care using telehealth resources in Wyoming.
Each volunteering elder will have three sessions with a student who has assessed the elder’s needs and planned an education program to assist the senior with the issues with internet use and technology. The advantage to the nursing student is to learn by clinical practice the needs, abilities and desires of the senior as they protect the elder’s health and use personal protective equipment and safety measures.
Currently 33 UW nursing students are being readied for this clinical experience by their instructors. We are seeking senior volunteers with a variety of questions and needs for assistance with digital technology. For example, they may want to participate in a Zoom meeting with family, or order groceries from the local market.
Others may need to visit with their healthcare provider, and their provider has a telehealth program they must navigate. Still others may need to see the provider as the hearing and understanding of instructions will be improved. The grant is sufficient to provide assistance to approximately 50 senior citizens.
Classes are set to begin the first week in February and Albany County elders are encouraged to call 307-760-1872 for further information. An application will be provided to the people who desire this opportunity to learn how to use the internet device they have whether that is a phone, a tablet or a lap top computer. If elders do not have a device, some assistance is available to have a loan device and the WIND staff have some additional online education available for those who are interested.
The health and safety of the elders as well as the students and instructors are a priority for this important project. As we move forward in this time of pandemic the goal is to improve the knowledge and safety of older Wyoming residents to function in a world of virtual communication.