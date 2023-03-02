At over $880 per month, Wyoming’s average health care premiums are the highest in the nation, according to Value Penguin, a subsidiary of Lending Tree. And, Wyoming’s premiums are expected to rise by 15% this year, the third largest in the nation.

Part of the explanation for such high premiums is certainly Wyoming’s rural population spread over great distances. That means rural medical facilities don’t experience economies of scale that facilities in larger communities benefit from, and that drives up the cost of care.

