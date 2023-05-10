In unsettled times, there are always people who are fearful, and there are demagogues who stoke those fears. But words written by the Apostle Paul from his prison cell are words to live by. “God has not given us a spirit of fear,” Paul wrote, “but of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)

Two weeks ago, my wife, Pat, and I experienced the most extraordinary encounters during a trip to promote my new book. The first came when former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson and his brother Pete joined me on the dais at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. The second occurred when State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, attended an event in Riverton and spoke words of wisdom.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus