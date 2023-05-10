In unsettled times, there are always people who are fearful, and there are demagogues who stoke those fears. But words written by the Apostle Paul from his prison cell are words to live by. “God has not given us a spirit of fear,” Paul wrote, “but of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
Two weeks ago, my wife, Pat, and I experienced the most extraordinary encounters during a trip to promote my new book. The first came when former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson and his brother Pete joined me on the dais at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. The second occurred when State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, attended an event in Riverton and spoke words of wisdom.
Each event was attended by 70-80 citizens. During the question-and-response period, many expressed concerns about the state of American and Wyoming politics. They worried aloud about violence and the rhetoric inciting it and radicalizing those who threaten it and, at times, act on it. Some sought advice on how to counter it.
Sen. Case spoke elegantly about fear. He told the Riverton crowd they can understand what is going on if they understand how fearful some people have become.
Case has been on the receiving end of today’s polarized politics. In April 2022, he wrote a guest editorial which began, “I recently received a fundraising appeal that says, ‘The Liberal elites, the Fake News Media, and the Marxist Democrats hate America and they hate you.’” Case said he was “tired of the politics of hate and disparagement.”
For those words, the Fremont County Republican Party censured him. The censure did not discourage him. Nor did it prevent him from winning a contested primary by 10 points, and, in November 2022, he was reelected with 90% of the vote.
During the recent legislative session, Sen. Case sponsored a resolution honoring the life of Wyoming U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt, who died by suicide after being subjected to a year of exhausting harassment by extremists, including the infamous Joe McCarthy. Case’s resolution called on his colleagues and the rest of us to recommit to democracy and decency. Ten of his 31 Senate colleagues voted against the resolution. It was not given a vote in the state House.
That evening two weeks ago in Riverton, Case told an audience they need to understand the role fear plays in today’s political environment. He said many are afraid. They believe the fear-mongers who, with no evidence, tell them teachers and librarians are “sexualizing” their children, homosexuals and transgender people are “grooming” their kids, that the election was stolen. They are afraid people of color will “replace them” and immigrants are taking over the country.
He cited “pizza-gate,” when someone, without the “sound mind” of which Paul spoke and radicalized by the QAnon nonsense that Hillary Clinton and others are kidnapping, sexually abusing and killing children in the basement of a local pizza parlor, brought an AR-15 style rifle all the way from his home in North Carolina to shoot up the D.C. restaurant.
Listening to Case, I recalled Paul’s words. The apostle urged us to avoid a spirit of fear, coupling “love” with “a sound mind.” Case encouraged civil conversations with those who are fearful, causing me to remember Jesus standing in front of his fear-riddled disciples in the wake of the crucifixion, saying, “Peace be with you.”
For their part, the Simpsons encouraged people not to give up. They told the assembled they needed to be as engaged in local party politics as the MAGA extremists. It was Al’s wife, Ann, who advised they needed to be willing to actually go to the meetings, engage in the debates and “stay as long as it takes.”
Between Cale Case and the Simpsons, we heard the antidote for what ails our political system. It is what Paul wrote 2,000 years ago, i.e., the realization that “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love and of a sound mind.”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.