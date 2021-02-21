Thank you, Laramie, for your support
The Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank the Laramie community for their support of Wreaths Across America this recent holiday season.
We very much appreciate all those who donated money to purchase wreaths and joined us as volunteers to place wreaths on over 200 veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery on Dec. 19. Special recognition goes to VFW Post 2221 for their fundraising and wreath placement support. We would also like to thank the Laramie Valley Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol for providing the color guard for the wreath laying ceremony and raising money for wreaths.
We will be participating in Wreaths Across America again in 2021 and this year’s wreath laying day be December 18. For more information on Wreaths Across America visit their website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. You can also find information at the Jacques Laramie Chapter NSDAR Facebook page or email us at www-greenhill@charter.net.
Katie Morgan
Laramie