...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Last week, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior for its failure to conduct oil and natural gas lease sales as required by law.
It is unfortunate the petroleum groups must file a lawsuit to compel a federal agency to comply with federal laws.
WEA President Kathleen Sgamma said, “The Mineral Leasing act is clear: the Interior secretary must hold at least quarterly lease sales in every state where there is interest, as reflected by nominations.”
Across the West, millions of federally owned acres have been nominated for lease sales, but the Biden administration has held only one set of lease sales in its first two years. That is not complying with federal law. Once every two years is not quarterly.
Instead of attempting to work with U.S. companies and U.S. resources, the Biden administration is encouraging Venezuela to produce more oil.
Not only does the Wyoming benefit greatly from oil and gas production in the state, but oil and gas exploration and production in would be a great deal cleaner and more climate-friendly than oil and gas production in Venezuela.
According to Pete Obermueller of the petroleum association, 84% of all property taxes in Wyoming are paid by the mineral industry. In Park County, 79% of total property taxes collected come from oil and gas.
Lease revenues and the federal royalties collected by the state are a major contributor to K-12 education, and a portion of the royalties collected pays for roads and city and county projects directly impacting Cody, Powell and Park County.
To us the law is clear and simple. The interior secretary should follow the Mineral Leasing Act.
We hope the judge in U.S. District Court assigned to the case believes in the rule of law.