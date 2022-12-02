There’s a litmus test in the world of sports — a clear divide among those compelled to compete and how they process success. As it turns out, it’s not so different from how some interpret what it means to be thankful.

For some, winning brings joy. For the rest, it brings relief. There’s some nuance to it as there is with anything, but most who have won and lost can identify with one of those two camps. The important component of those two outcomes — joy and relief — equates to presence and absence.

