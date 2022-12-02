...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Laramie
Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
There’s a litmus test in the world of sports — a clear divide among those compelled to compete and how they process success. As it turns out, it’s not so different from how some interpret what it means to be thankful.
For some, winning brings joy. For the rest, it brings relief. There’s some nuance to it as there is with anything, but most who have won and lost can identify with one of those two camps. The important component of those two outcomes — joy and relief — equates to presence and absence.
Joy is a present feeling while relief comes from avoiding the agony of defeat. A similar duality exists when giving thanks. You can be thankful for what you have or what you don’t, for what has happened and what hasn’t.
There have been a few examples of this throughout the community as a whole.
For Gillette, a full year of the brief coal renaissance has brought another year of economic prosperity. Are you thankful for the present resurgence or for the absence of an economic downturn?
As much or as little as COVID-19 may have plagued your holiday plans the past couple of years, that hindrance is now further out of sight for many. Are you thankful for good health or the absence of illness? To be gathering with family or to avoid the isolation of a holiday alone?
This month marked the end of another election cycle. Albeit a midterm year, are you thankful for the outcomes or that it’s finally over?
Those points all get at the same central question: Is the point to be thankful or thankful for what you have?
Those options are drastically different for as similar as they seem.
To be thankful is to have appreciation and grace for anything — whether you’re thankful because you have it or because you don’t. To be thankful for what you have is exactly that — focusing on something that has been tangibly or intangibly gained.
Joy versus relief.
Furthermore, and utmost, are you even thankful?
The appreciation and gratitude is often assumed and sometimes wrongly so. It’s not a requirement to be. But if not, it’s important to reflect on why that is.
You can have a lot to be thankful for without being thankful for all you have. It’s about the sincerity of the gesture, not the performance of it.
As much as it has to do with joy and relief, it can also be distilled through the lens of another litmus test. Cynics and optimists can be sorted by their perspectives on a glass of water. You’re familiar with this question.
If a glass contains water up to its halfway point, is it half-empty or half full? Are you a cynic or an optimist?
If it’s full, then you likely need no reminder to give thanks this time of year. If it’s empty, it may be worth your time to think about why that is and what you are thankful for, even if like your glass, it’s mostly about what’s missing.