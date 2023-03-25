This has been harder than I thought it would be. I am not sure I thought this through.

When I picked my word for the year it sounded like a great idea. My word is Release. I wanted to Release to find Peace. I wanted to live in a clutter-free environment that feels peaceful. I wanted to be at peace with my health and body. From my closets to my heart and mind, I wanted to release things, thoughts and ideas that don’t serve me. I wanted plenty of space for peace.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

