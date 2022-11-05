Florida is about to become the center of the Republican political universe, and not because of Mar-a-Lago.

Ron DeSantis is cruising to a potentially crushing reelection victory. This will set up a highly consequential 2024 decision: Will the governor jump into the Republican primary contest even if Donald Trump does too, or wait his turn?

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

