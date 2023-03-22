March 16, is celebrated annually as Freedom of Information Day, a day set aside to remember the rights we Americans have to know what our government is doing.
March 16 was selected as the day because it is the birthday of James Madison, one of the authors of the U.S. Constitution.
It’s a good day to remind ourselves of the rights we have in the U.S. and in Wyoming regarding government meetings.
Wyoming Statute 16-4-403 states in part: “All meetings of the governing body of an agency are public meetings, open to the public at all times, except as otherwise provided. No action of a governing body of an agency shall be taken except during a public meeting following notice of the meeting in accordance with this act. Action taken at a meeting not in conformity with this act is null and void and not merely voidable.”
Thankfully most Wyoming government agencies comply with these regulations.
Undoubtedly the most misunderstood and therefore the most abused rules are those regarding executive sessions.
Executive sessions raise important questions including what business can be conducted and who can view the meeting minutes.
It is incumbent on every elected or appointed government official and all government employees to familiarize themselves with these statutes regarding public meetings and public documents and be aware of the seriousness of not following the law.
There is a substantial penalty (up to $750) for noncompliance with the open meetings act.
Any member or members of an agency (even volunteer members) who knowingly or intentionally violate this act are liable for the penalty.
Above all else, our government is mandated by the Constitution to serve the public.
It is your right and your duty to ensure “we the people” are aware of what our government is doing.