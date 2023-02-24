You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and by that metric Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, has missed many shots.
In the three years since he was elected to the Wyoming Legislature, French has introduced one bill, which failed during the 2021 general session.
This session, French is one of seven legislators who did not introduce any legislation.
With the exceptions of French and Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, that group comprises freshmen legislators who are still learning the ropes of their new jobs. French doesn’t have such an excuse.
So how does French stack up against his fellow legislators from Park County?
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, has introduced 11 bills in the last three years, passed one into law, and has one other that could become law this session. Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, has introduced 12, passed three, and has another that could pass this year.
The records of Rodriguez-Williams and Newsome show that passing a bill is hard work, and success is never guaranteed. However, failure can be guaranteed, and that comes when you simply don’t take a shot.
The most frustrating part of this is that French has some ideas worth considering. For example, at the beginning of the session, French said he was working on a bill that would start charging electric vehicles for their use of Wyoming’s road system.
This bill might have passed. It might have failed. But, at this point, we’ll never know.
French deserves commendation for his tireless efforts at the Capitol. He votes his conscience, discusses and debates thoughtfully, and wants what is best for Park County and Wyoming. But by failing to introduce bills, he’s neglecting an important part of his legislative duties.
French was elected to be the voice of Park County in the Senate, and he generally does this well. But when he doesn’t introduce any bills, the county’s voice in the Senate becomes muted, and the state as a whole is worse off because of it.