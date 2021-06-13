The month of June has been deemed National Great Outdoors Month. The declaration began with former President Bill Clinton in 1998, when he dubbed a week in June as “Great Outdoors Week.”
Since the Clinton administration, Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have expanded the idea of “Great Outdoors Week” to establish Great Outdoors Month, according to an article on the National Park Service’s website, nps.gov.
In addition to the national proclamation, many governors have echoed federal leadership, designating June as a month to celebrate the outdoors by issuing their own proclamations.
An offshoot of National Great Outdoors Month is June 1, National Trails Day. The annual event is hosted by the American Hiking Society and encourages people to get outdoors, walk local trails and take a moment to enjoy not only historic trails, but also the trails throughout public lands and places.
As Goshen County, Niobrara County and Platte County residents, we are blessed with spectacular scenery and many areas walking trails.
In Torrington, residents and visitors can enjoy the StoryWalk created by the Goshen County Library and the City of Torrington. Torrington’s StoryWalk begins near the northeast corner of West C Street and West 25th Avenue, and ends at Jirdon Park, located on East E Street, between East 25th Avenue and Shoemaker Street.
Those walking the StoryWalk can also enjoy a children’s’ book provided by the Goshen County Library as they walk the trail.
Lusk is the heart of the Wyoming Quilt Trail. The trail is adorned with over 100 painted quilt blocks. The trail is not a set path, so you may need to stop in a Lusk business and grab a copy of the Wyoming Quilt Trail handbook or visit https://wyoming-quilt-trail.org/lusk-quilt-trail-map/.
Those wanting to reconnect with nature can find an opportunity to reconnect by visiting one or more of the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. These areas are set aside by Game and Fish to allow proper management of the state’s wildlife, both mammalian and piscine.
Taking a short drive west of Torrington to Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area or heading south to Spring/Bump Sullivan and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas can give visitors a front-seat show to nature in its purest form.
For the history buffs among us, Fort Laramie National Historic Site offers one of the greatest experiences in the area. The site offers walking trails, historically preserved buildings, reenactments and informational gatherings.
On the way to Fort Laramie National Historic Site is the Army Iron Bridge. The bridge and trail, located south of the bridge, offers a quick getaway. Animals and birds can be seen all throughout the area while walking on the trail.
For the “fishes” among us, Goshen County and Platte County offer some of the greatest water bodies, rivers and streams around. The North Platte River is always a great host to kayakers, canoers and tubers.
Grayrocks Reservoir, Guernsey Reservoir and Glendo Reservoir offer deeper depths, allowing for boating fun and adventure. Guernsey State Park also hosts a museum and several scenic drives/walking paths.
For those who prefer to climb mountains, ride their mountain bike or hike a trail, the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is the place to be. A climb up Laramie Peak provides a breathtaking view of the Laramie Mountain Range and the plains east of the range.
The forest is home to many birds, animals, insects and plants. A walk through the forest can inspire curiosity, relax the mind and provide some much-needed exercise.
This month, make it a goal to get outside, take in some fresh air and enjoy the outdoors.
By Logan Dailey
Lusk Herald
June 2