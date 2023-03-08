We understand how it happened, but it could have been handled so much better.
The inaugural girls state wrestling tournament last weekend in Casper turned out OK, but the road to the Wyoming Center was far from smooth. Just 15 days before the sport’s culminating event, officials from the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced changes to the tournament format that upset both the girls who were set to compete and their supporters.
Their frustration was understandable, especially since it was completely avoidable.
Early on, the WHSAA decided that the girls tournament would be an all-comers event, with no regional qualifiers the week before to whittle down the number of competitors. The thinking must have been that there wouldn’t be enough girls interested in the sport to make such an event necessary.
On Feb. 8, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson announced that all weight classes with more than 16 competitors would have a single-elimination format for the opening round. After that, the tournament would shift to the traditional double-elimination format.
“We just have so many kids, and we’re not sure how many there are going to be in each weight class,” Mr. Wilson told WyoSports Editor Jeremiah Johnke the day the new format was announced.
No one should have been surprised, then, when the girls set to compete and their parents decried the move as a slap in the face to those who had worked so hard to get two shots at success at the state event.
What baffles us is how flat-footed the WHSAA folks seem to have been caught by the large number of high school girls who came out to participate. Shouldn’t they have known well before February exactly how many female wrestlers each school had?
In fact, the state’s doctor-supervised weight management certification prior to the 2022-23 season took place the first week of December. At that point, Mr. Wilson and other members of the WHSAA’s girls wrestling committee should have known there were more than 260 girls who were committed to wrestling this season.
Sure, a few were bound to drop out as the season progressed. But 260 was a huge increase from the 50 or so that had competed the year before girls had their own sanctioned sport. And two months was plenty of lead time for the committee to pivot to a format similar to the one used for the boys — regional tournaments the weekend prior to state to whittle each weight class to no more than 16 competitors, followed by a double-elimination tournament in Casper that allowed the girls and boys equal opportunities to demonstrate their athletic abilities.
Instead, the outcry resulted in an almost immediate pivot back to a double-elimination, all-comers competition, regardless of how many girls were in each weight class. Matches would be spread out over two days, Feb. 23-24, in order to avoid violating National Federation of State High School Association rules that prevent wrestlers from having to compete in more than six matches in a single day during the postseason.
We don’t want to place the blame solely on Mr. Wilson, since he had been working with a committee since the WHSAA board agreed to sanction girls wrestling last April. But to say this group dropped the ball in a big way isn’t just using the wrong metaphor for the wrong sport, it’s potentially downplaying the situation.
And we don’t want to infer that any of the event planners are gender biased in any way, either. Yet, we all know girls and women of all ages have had to work extra hard to step out of the shadows of their male counterparts for generations. Congress even had to pass Title IX legislation in 1972 in order to guarantee girls and women the same rights as boys and men in all aspects of education, including in sports.
In some ways, it’s ironic — and more than a little shameful — that soon after the nation marked the 50th anniversary of that landmark law, girls in the Equality State still had to vocally advocate for equal treatment on the wrestling mat. We hope everyone involved in this most recent inequity has learned a valuable lesson and will do all in their power to correct it going forward — as well as prevent something similar from happening if other sports are added.
Because all student-athletes and their supporters deserve better than just an “OK” state championship. In exchange for all of the early mornings and late nights spent toning their bodies and honing their skills, they deserve their own moments in the spotlight — their own chance to stand up and say, “Look at what I can do.”
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
March 4