...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT 10 AM TO 8 PM MONDAY FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FWZ 301...302...303...304...305...307
AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Western Fire weather zone 301. Fire weather
zones 302...303...304...305...307 and 308.
* WIND...West winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 to
35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Despite all of the efforts the newly formed Wyoming Wildlife Task Force has made this summer, we doubt there will be many changes to Wyoming Game & Fish policies.
The Task Force has been touring the state conducting public forums to see how the public feels about some of these issues.
We applaud the G&F for discussing these issues even if no changes are made.
Lee Livingston, one of the local representatives on the Task Force, said the biggest concern voiced by the public this summer is the proposal under consideration to alter the dispersal for licenses of the “big five” game species to a 90% resident/10% non-resident allocation.
Currently the regulations for the big five – bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, bison and grizzly bear — are allocated 75%resident/25% non-resident.
Resident hunters, of course, want the change to make more licenses available to them.
Arguments – good arguments – can be made to support the current ratio as it provides good tourism-related jobs in the non-peak season.
Besides the allocation of licenses, other policies being talked about, according to Livingston, are resident and youth preference point systems, landowner tags, incentives, allocations and compensation.
The Task Force will meet again Sept. 1 in Casper.
The Task Force was formed to represent different viewpoints, to lead to better conservation about the state’s wildlife populations.
Perhaps a better description of the goal is better management of the state’s wildlife. Not only should wildlife be conserved, but it should be managed so that future generations can enjoy the sport of hunting for many years.