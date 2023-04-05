Sometimes, when I’ve had a really busy day, I don’t recall exact conversations. And, sometimes, when I’m scattered, I forget where I put my cell phone or keys. It is easy now to live a distracted life, but when we do, we lose our sense of purpose or perhaps our clarity of mind.

It is then that the words of a creed come back to me: “We believe God saves us from aimlessness and sin.”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is retired from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and religious studies at the University of Wyoming, and is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

