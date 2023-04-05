Sometimes, when I’ve had a really busy day, I don’t recall exact conversations. And, sometimes, when I’m scattered, I forget where I put my cell phone or keys. It is easy now to live a distracted life, but when we do, we lose our sense of purpose or perhaps our clarity of mind.
It is then that the words of a creed come back to me: “We believe God saves us from aimlessness and sin.”
It is the “aimlessness,” the “hamartia,” the “missing the mark,” that teaches us we need spiritual return, an intentional time to seek the source of life.
And so, this spring, we can learn from common ground as three world religions teach us to remember “Whose we are.” For Jews, it is Passover. For Christians, it is Good Friday. And, for Muslims, it is Ramadan. These are times set aside from “busy-ness as usual” to hear the call, not just to be who we are, but to honor “Whose we are.”
Ramadan, which began on March 23, is a time to remember the origin of our human lives. We are called, not to live by “bread alone,” but to honor the will of the one who made us.
Passover, which begins on April 6, is a time to remember the purpose of our freedom. We are called, not to live by grumbling (“Why didn’t God do this for me?”), but by remembering the history of release. The words of Passover are intentionally written in the present tense, so we can hear God’s call to free ourselves from our daily distractions before they become our tyrants.
And, Good Friday, April 7 this year, is a time to remember that suffering is not the end of our human days. God calls us into compassion, to know that even agony is part of our lives. And, when we walk into the darkness asking “Why?,” we can still remember that we are not alone.
So, to prepare for these holy days, I have to admit my own distractions, and remember that beyond them is a call that comes and comes again:
Slow me down, Lord, ease the pounding of my heart by the quieting of my mind. Steady my hurried pace with a vision of the eternal reach of time.
Teach me that life is more than wanting or grumbling or gaining acceptance.
Help me to find my purpose. Slow me down ‘til I remember my holy destiny.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is retired from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and religious studies at the University of Wyoming, and is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.