While we can understand the debate over Gov. Mark Gordon’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no debating the importance of Wyoming standing up for itself and other states against the absolute, oppressive and devastating attacks on oil, gas and coal by President Joe Biden and his administration.
That’s why we applaud the governor for quickly challenging Biden’s oil and gas drilling moratorium on federal lands and waters with a lawsuit filed this week. While Wyoming filed it’s own legal challenge, 13 other states also filed a joint lawsuit that bolsters the effort.
“Not only is this federal action overreaching, it was implemented without public input as required under federal law,” Gordon said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
Just because Biden’s personal politics compel him to be anti-fossil fuels at any cost doesn’t mean he can act arbitrarily and recklessly. There’s a legal process that’s clearly spelled out about how to enact the type of change Biden wants, and it involves the public.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, was quick to applaud Wyoming for “fighting back against President Biden’s war on American energy workers.”
We agree with Barrasso and also with the logic and practical common sense arguments in Gordon’s lawsuit — particularly that a sudden and jarring halt to oil and gas production in the United States will do nothing to combat climate change, Biden’s reasoning behind the moratorium.
“This executive order will do nothing to stop global oil and gas production,” Barrasso said. “It will just force the United States to import more energy from other countries.”
In the meantime, those other countries will increase production to sell their oil and gas to us. It’s still being produced and we’re still consuming it. The only difference is they profit at the expense of our energy workers and communities.
Biden promised the American people that his anti-oil, anti-gas and anti-coal “plan” would create jobs and revitalize our economy. Less than three months into his presidency, all his plan has done so far is put thousands of people out of work by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline permit and halting federal oil and gas lease sales.
