The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is giving Gov. Mark Gordon another opportunity to decide who he is. So far, he has not been a “Profile in Courage,” humoring extremists who opposed masks and vaccines during the pandemic; letting an anti-trans bill become law, even though he himself deemed it “draconian” and “discriminatory;” and remaining silent as his party is taken over by a member of the Oath Keepers.
Now the Orwellian-named “Freedom Caucus” is pressuring him to carry their water to the book-banning front of the culture war. They called on the Wyoming State Library to divorce itself from the American Library Association.
That presents the governor with another fork in the road. Will Gordon defend freedom and his own state employees or sell them out to the folks in his party who support government control over our lives?
The first hint about Gordon’s response came when he promptly assumed Muhammad Ali’s “rope-a-dope” strategy. His office announced the governor was “reviewing the Wyoming State Library’s connection to the American Library Association over apparent political differences” and “the connection between the national ALA and the state’s libraries.”
Ali took his opponent’s punches while waiting for his opportunity to go on the offense. In Gordon’s version, he simply takes punches while figuring out how to avoid conflict by giving his opponents what they demand. But then experts say that a boxer employing the “rope-a-dope” must have a strong chin and the capacity to withstand punishment to avoid being knocked out by those punches that do get through the boxer’s defenses and land.
Unlike Ali, who used the “rope-a-dope” strategy as a defense while preparing to go on offense, Gordon’s “rope-a-dope” is usually a sign that his corner is preparing to throw in the towel.
How the governor handles this challenge from the right is much more important than the Wyoming State Library’s relationship with the ALA. In the final analysis, Gordon will have to decide whether there is any ranking political leader left in Wyoming with the courage to defend freedom. The attacks leveled against the ALA are McCarthyesque at best, and at their worst, are harsh reminders of all the book-burning despots in world history.
We know the book banners do not believe you should have the right to determine what you and your children read. But what does the organization they demonize believe? The ALA’s “Library Bill of Rights” argues that “books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.”
The ALA is the nation’s oldest and largest library advocacy organization, boasting a membership of about 50,000. It believes “Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
It encourages challenges to “censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment” and “resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.”
ALA President Patricia Wong said: “We support individual parents’ choices concerning their child’s reading and believe that parents should not have those choices dictated by others. Young people need to have access to a variety of books from which they can learn about different perspectives.”
The majority of thoughtful Wyoming people agree with those expressions of freedom. Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus, however, is a small minority of fringe thinkers who believe in none of that. On which side of that divide will our governor choose to stand?
Governor, most of the people who voted for you twice thought you were a moderate. No one expected you to be a “Chuck Gray,” who waits like a vulture for his day in your office. Will the election of Chuck Gray be your legacy, or will you be remembered as the one politician willing to stand for freedom? You are on the clock.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.