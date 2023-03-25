Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

Gov. Mark Gordon sounded mad when he finally addressed one of the biggest social and moral issues of our time.

I’m talking, of course, about Wyoming’s new ban on transgender girls competing in middle- and high-school female sports events.

