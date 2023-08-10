Whenever the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board has a chance to spend time with any of our elected officials, you can bet our main focus will be issues that impact you the most.
Such was the case on July 10, when Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was willing to come to the WTE offices on West Lincolnway and spend an hour covering a variety of topics. In a previous editorial, we discussed his thoughts about health care coverage for Wyoming residents. Today, we want to cover five other major topics that the governor addressed and offer our thoughts in response.
K-12 education
One of Gov. Gordon’s top priorities for his second four-year term in office is K-12 education reform. During his time with us, he made it clear that he wants the state to continue to reexamine the public education system, “thinking about it more in terms of what the customer wants, rather than how much we should fund (it).”
To many in the state, that sounds like a good idea. But while parents definitely should have a say in what their children are exposed to, if they want complete control, they need to home-school them.
We were pleased to hear Gov. Gordon say that we need to let teachers teach without interference, yet maintain some accountability, including weeding out poor teachers, as needed.
This isn’t a surprise, because he has consistently said the same thing since he was first elected. However, in the current political climate, where groups like Moms for Liberty and others are constantly telling school board members that they need to limit what’s said in the classroom, it’s refreshing to hear from our state’s chief executive. He even addressed that head-on by telling us, “What we’re hearing, I think, is a national drumbeat from organizations that are mostly located in places like Washington, D.C., but apparently now Florida or Texas, that are throwing out ... agendas that raise issues that our schools don’t necessarily have to deal with.”
The governor said he is counting on the results of the RIDE (Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education) initiative that he launched two years ago to reform the public’s primary and secondary education system. That 12-page report, issued last December, came with one overriding objective: “Wyoming’s education future lies in creating a student-centered educational experience that allows students to advance through material based on their mastery, and offering them rigorous pathways to the workforce regardless of whether or not they attend a four-year college.”
It also advised the governor, state superintendent of public instruction and State Board of Education to come together to make that a reality. We hope they’re able to do so.
Diversifying the economy
Another of Gov. Gordon’s priorities is to diversify Wyoming’s economy. So far, that has meant creating a tighter focus for the Wyoming Business Council on recruiting businesses and offering support for those already here. That started with hiring Josh Dorrell from the private sector to serve as CEO.
In addition to supporting the state’s legacy industries, Mr. Dorrell aims to bring companies from new sectors to Wyoming. There have certainly been some success stories in several communities, including the recruitment of Eagle Claw to Cheyenne, but there’s much more to be done.
Gov. Gordon told us that Wyoming’s economy is the most diverse it’s ever been. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been a very high bar to get over. If Wyoming is to be successful in the long run, it’s going to have to make more short-term investments in new ideas, take some risks and not be afraid to fail.
Which leads us to the next topic of discussion ...
Keeping/attracting young people
Gov. Gordon’s comment that resonated most with us was, “We want to make sure that our kids have every opportunity to compete globally, but also feel that they are protected here — that they’re safe — and they have every chance to excel.”
That’s a pretty broad statement, but it’s also an incredibly hopeful one. Now, it’s time for the governor and other state officials to work together to make it a reality, if they want to have any chance of keeping Wyoming’s young people in the state or recruiting others to the workforce.
We don’t disagree with Gov. Gordon that “it’s a natural thing (for young people) to say, ‘I want to go see something else.’ And if we put golden handcuffs on them, they’re just going to become resentful.” But if Wyoming is going to be the “rebound state” that the governor envisions — a place that young people want to return to at some point — the atmosphere here has to be one that welcomes them with open arms.
From the perspective of business recruitment and development, that’s starting to happen. We’re seeing more and more efforts, both from the public and private sectors, to encourage entrepreneurship and support startups with seed money and advice on developing a solid business plan.
The area that concerns us most is the one that the most conservative among us don’t want to hear or acknowledge. It’s the fact that the more discriminatory the language of our leaders becomes, the less that young people want to be here.
Because the reality is that most young people are more accepting of all people, regardless of their race, gender identity or a variety of other factors. Yet, some in Wyoming’s older generations seem to be more vocal than ever these days about their discomfort with LGBTQ+ people and racial minorities (and want to teach this discomfort to the next generation).
This is simply unacceptable. Not only does it make those who are the targets of such prejudice feel unwelcome and unsafe, it causes those who support them to cross the Equality State off their list of potential places to call home. If Gov. Gordon is serious about what he said, he needs to use his public platform to voice it more often and remind his fellow Wyomingites that discrimination in any form is unacceptable.
Affordable housing
Of course, even the most friendly, accepting place in the world won’t attract new residents if there’s no place for them to live. And, like many other places across the country, Wyoming has a major affordable housing problem.
Gov. Gordon pointed to work being done with the Harvard Growth Lab to identify the major reasons more developers aren’t building apartment buildings and other types of housing that the majority of the workforce can afford. Some early answers seem to point to onerous local zoning ordinances, but the governor noted the need to access more grant money to build new and repair existing infrastructure. The state also is working to identify ways to help smaller communities with the engineering requirements on such projects.
This is one area where there is no single solution, but the governor and the Legislature need to make this a top priority and act on potential answers as quickly as possible.
Current state of political discourse
The final major issue to discuss today is the way we interact with one another when it comes to political issues, especially hot topics like access to abortion services, transgender medical care and books available in school libraries.
Again, our Wyoming-native governor is well aware of the decline in civil discourse and the way the topics of conversation have shifted:
“From the time I started (in politics) to now, we used to talk a lot about Wyoming, whether Wyoming people have the history of Wyoming behind them. We’re not talking about that (now). We’re talking about national agendas.”
The governor talked about people moving into Wyoming from other places because they’re unhappy with the politics where they live — a process dubbed “The Great Sorting.”
“I think we’re getting a whole lot of that ideology moving into the state. And that’s the struggle we’re seeing here, between, you know, what is Wyoming, and what is the Wyoming that we all knew and loved and why we wanted to move here, versus the, ‘I’m going to take whatever I can from the national agenda and impose it on Wyoming.’ And that struggle is going to play out over the next few years. I do think that’s bifurcated the state. I think it’s terribly unfortunate.”
The governor’s right, it is unfortunate. But his hands aren’t tied. There’s much more he can do to push back against these outside forces, starting with signaling to the Freedom Caucus and other far-right lawmakers when they’ve gone too far and there’s a strong likelihood that he will veto a bill he strongly disagrees with.
Instead of letting a bill like Senate File 133, “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports,” go into effect without his signature, but at the same time sending a three-page letter to the secretary of state calling it “overly draconian” and acknowledging it “can have a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of individuals who already face significant discrimination and marginalization,” he should veto it. If lawmakers want to send “a harmful message that these individuals and their families do not deserve the same opportunities as others,” he doesn’t have to make it easy for them to do so.
Yes, our governor believes strongly in the separation of powers. That’s fine, but he also needs to realize that he has a role to play as the state’s top executive. In this second term, which means he can’t immediately run again for a third term, he needs to stand up and tell his fellow Wyomingites what he believes, then back that up with the veto pen, as needed.
As we said before, an hour with Gov. Gordon isn’t enough time to dig into any great depth on any of these or a dozen other key challenges facing Wyoming. But it is enough time to detect the strong feelings he has about the path the state he loves is on and where it should be headed.
For the good of everyone he represents — the elderly, the young people, his executive branch staff, those in the private sector and others — we hope Gov. Gordon will continue to speak up on more than energy development and wildlife issues, take action and make a positive difference. We might not always agree with his stance, but we’ll respect him for stating it clearly and decisively, then acting accordingly.
