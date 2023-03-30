I wrote a book about courage, how it’s exhibited by some Wyoming leaders. It was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles in Courage,” which begins with this: “A nation which has forgotten the quality of courage, which in the past has been brought to public life, is not as likely to insist upon or regard that quality in its chosen leaders today, and, in fact, we have forgotten.”
In fact, Governor, you have forgotten. It is painful to write these words. I thought you would grow into the job. I thought your landslide re-election victory would give you the backbone and wherewithal to finally stand against the right-wing extremism that has overtaken the Wyoming Republican Party on your watch.
But your decision to allow a bill that is, using your words, “draconian” and “discriminatory” to become law without your signature has sealed your legacy and proved me wrong, as did your choice to allow the most radical abortion ban in the nation to become law without your signature, though you recognized it is likely unconstitutional.
Both bills will be subject to endless litigation and cost taxpayers millions, while causing heartache and actual suffering for many.
As you announced your decision, you gave every argument their opponents offered for why these bills should not pass. Of the bill banning transgender athletes from interscholastic female sports, you said, “I am concerned the ban included in this legislation is overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors and pays little attention to the fundamental principles of equality.”
But your unwillingness to offend the far-right extremists meant it would become law despite these legitimate concerns. Why? Because of what you called the “political reality.” What about the actual reality of the children who will be on the discriminatory end of this draconian law? Are you not also their governor?
You watched helplessly, washing your hands like Pontius Pilate, as that bill and the abortion bill became law, though you know they are wrong for Wyoming and admitted as much.
I don’t get it. Why did you want to be elected to public office? I always wondered why preachers who refuse to talk about the tough issues want a pulpit. What’s the point? How can you preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ with no spine? Likewise, how can politicians seek public office bereft of the courage to do what’s right?
You volunteered to take a job that carries the responsibility of representing everyone, and got elected on a promise to do that. Once sworn in, you chose to side with extremists to the exclusion of others.
You were once bold, but withered over years, reduced from one who knew what he believed to a fearful politician whose views are easily manipulated. We met when I was running for the U.S. Senate in 1982. You were on the board of the Sierra Club and among members voting to endorse me over a Republican incumbent who betrayed the environmental movement.
The next time I saw you was when you were trounced in a congressional primary by Cynthia Lummis because you’d been involved with the Sierra Club and had donated to Democratic candidates’ campaigns. That’s when you came to accept that your soul wasn’t worth as much to you as holding political office.
Those who closely observed previous governors cannot say we ever witnessed one of them cowering. Mark Gordon, you are no Cliff Hansen, Stan Hathaway, Ed Herschler, Mike Sullivan, Jim Geringer, Matt Mead or Dave Freudenthal.
Allowing such controversial bills to become law without your signature is apparently an attempt to get both sides to like you. Neither does.
Just because your name was not affixed to these harmful bills doesn’t mean they will not be a significant part of your legacy. The radical haters in whose service you govern, as well as the people whose lives your political ambition hurts, will all remember you in the same way. Weak.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.