An open letter to Gov. Mark Gordon:

I wrote a book about courage, how it’s exhibited by some Wyoming leaders. It was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles in Courage,” which begins with this: “A nation which has forgotten the quality of courage, which in the past has been brought to public life, is not as likely to insist upon or regard that quality in its chosen leaders today, and, in fact, we have forgotten.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus