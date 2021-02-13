It is true that political power is in the voting booth, but it is shared with the local political parties. How well both function depends on participation.
Every two years precinct people are elected, male and female, for each precinct and each party in a county. These precinct people are the central committee of their county party. The central committee elects officers and adopts rules and a platform. Two state committee persons are elected, male and female, to serve in the state central committee. The state platform, a compilation of local platforms, become the foundation for the candidates that decide to run. In some cases it becomes their strict marching orders.
For years that process was somewhat flexible. Extremists were weeded out in the primaries. Now, apathy has minimized competition in the precinct primaries and it has become very easy for folks with a specific agenda to gain political power.
The last several years there has been little competition for precinct positions. In many counties few even file. This leaves vacancies that the central committee fills. It is common for a handful of elected precinct people to fill 2 or 3 times as many positions by appointment. Consequently, it has been very easy for those who are passionate about their position to advance it.
In Wyoming it appears that a passionate grassroots minority has wrest control of the local and state committees from the Republican old guard. Powerful mainstream members of the party have been censured and called RINO’s, Republicans in Name Only.
While the party has rigidly controlled decisions in the state for years, it was done in the back rooms and in closed legislative caucuses. Now that power is reluctantly shared with the state Central Committee.
In a state that prides itself on individual impendence, the dominate political party has stifled independent thinking and action of its members for years. The power was in the hands of powerful businessmen within the state. It didn’t matter whether they held office or not, few ran for office without their blessing. Whether it was in closed caucus at the state legislature or in Washington, office holders were expected to follow their “guidance.” Independent thinkers were soon replaced in the next primary.
Now those rich and powerful are being challenged by grassroots rebels in the state Central Committee.
As alarming as their agenda is to the old guard Republican party, all citizens from all parties can learn from it. If you feel strongly enough to get involved in the process, you can make a difference. Note that the eyes of the entire United States were watching when the State Republican Committee decided to censure Liz Cheney for taking a position of conscience. For in their opinion Trump was overwhelmingly supported in Wyoming and they didn’t want Trump impeached over his actions.
This raises the question about who elected officials serve, conscience or constituents, but that is a topic for another opinion piece. It does, however, raise the question. Do the views of the Republican Central Committee reflect the views of all Republicans?
I’m not sure that it does. For, many powerful, and past Republican leaders have spoken out in support of Liz Cheney. And support for her has been widespread in social media. But if they aren’t involved in grassroots politics, their voice is lost.
Apathy can easily become the downfall of our country. Over and over again we have seen a strong-willed minority change our lives because the majority didn’t participate.
In 2022 consider running for a precinct position in the party of your choice. If elected, it will give you a vote and an opportunity to galvanize your precinct. Attend party conventions to learn how to get involved and to see if your party reflects your wishes. If not, you need to get involved and add your voice to the decision making process.
Party conventions are being held soon. There may be open precinct spots that need to be filled and opportunities to pass resolutions.
Democracy works best if all citizens are involved. Ideally, all need to vote. But maximum grassroots participation is just as important. It is the best protection against extremist power grabs and best reflects the wishes of the whole. When you have a passionate minority in charge, dysfunction and chaos will happen.