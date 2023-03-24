As environmental groups dedicated to protecting our natural resources and wildlife, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), the Western Watershed Project, and nine other groups are deeply concerned about the hidden threat facing the sage grouse in Wyoming.
The Bureau of Land Management’s decisions to allow the undercutting of the species’ protections on an inordinate number of oil and gas sites has the potential to be devastating for these birds and the fragile sagebrush habitat they call home.
The sage grouse is an iconic bird that serves as a keystone species for sagebrush habitats across the western United States. Unfortunately, these habitats are facing increasing threats from human disturbance and development, which have led to a steady decline in sage grouse populations in recent years. The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for overseeing more sage grouse habitat than any other federal agency, and their decisions have a significant impact on the survival of the bird.
Recent information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by PEER shed light on a disturbing trend: approximately 90% of the 127 industry applications for “exceptions” from protective stipulations were granted by Wyoming Bureau of Land Management field offices over the past four years. These exceptions, which were predominantly for oil and gas drilling and production, allow companies to bypass protections for sage grouse that are meant to prevent disturbance during critical breeding and nesting periods.
Protections for sage grouse typically include seasonal periods of no activity and buffer zones around known leks and nests in sagebrush habitats. However, the documentation released by the groups demonstrates that in Wyoming, the Bureau has routinely granted exceptions to those buffers and other protections with no public process and no analysis of cumulative effects statewide. This means that the sage grouse is facing death by a thousand cuts, as their habitat is slowly degraded and destroyed by the activities of the energy industry.
The Wyoming sage grouse plan amendment provides inadequate protections based on the best available science. For example, lek buffers of 3.1 miles in every other state are permitted in Wyoming to be as close as 0.6 miles from the lek site itself, in the heart of nesting habitat. Similarly, Wyoming sage grouse plans allow 5% of the land to go under the bulldozer blade, almost twice the 3% allowed in every other state, and sufficient disturbance to allow full-field oil and gas development at the standard 4 well pads per square mile, a density correlated with population extirpations.
These loopholes are being exploited by the energy industry and local BLM managers to the detriment of the sage grouse and the fragile sagebrush habitat they depend on.
We are calling for an immediate moratorium on the issuance of further exceptions until the situation is remedied or addressed through the ongoing land-use plan revision process. We believe that the BLM needs to chart a new path that will secure sage grouse habitat using the best available science, and close the loopholes that are being exploited by the energy industry.
In addition to the immediate moratorium, we are making specific recommendations to BLM leadership in headquarters and Wyoming. These recommendations include revising the Wyoming sage grouse plan amendment to provide stronger protections for sage grouse and their habitat, conducting a full analysis of the cumulative impacts of energy development on sagebrush habitats, and increasing public input and transparency in the exception process.
The sage grouse is an important part of our natural heritage, and we have a responsibility to protect them and their habitat for future generations. By taking action now to address the hidden threat facing sage grouse in Wyoming, we can ensure that these iconic birds continue to thrive in the wild for years to come.
Other groups joining us in the call to protect the sage grouse are the American Bird Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Environmental Protection Information Center, Four Paws USA, Friends of the Earth, Saving Animals Facing Extinction, Sierra Club, and Wild Earth Guardians.
Chandra Rosenthal leads the Colorado office of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility as Rocky Mountain PEER counsel.
Josh Osher is public policy director for the Western Watersheds Project.