After most Americans watched the twin towers fall on Sept. 11, 2001 — then again and yet again — as the terrorist attacks were replayed before our eyes, we experienced a kind of communal PTSD.

As a country, we were afraid that the nightmares would never go away. As long as we hold onto this fear the attack will not go away.

The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of nearly 50 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

