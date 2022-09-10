After most Americans watched the twin towers fall on Sept. 11, 2001 — then again and yet again — as the terrorist attacks were replayed before our eyes, we experienced a kind of communal PTSD.
As a country, we were afraid that the nightmares would never go away. As long as we hold onto this fear the attack will not go away.
Since tragedy lasts for a long time in our memories, it seems important to learn how we can change our post-traumatic stress into compassion.
If we look at politics, it seems that fear is a motivator. If we call someone the “enemy,” then we have to prepare to fight. But if we see a higher power, then we can look more clearly at our feelings, including fear.
On 9/11, we all learned the shock of death. As the news unfolded, we became more afraid—afraid of flying, afraid of foreigners, afraid there would never be a normal day.
And that’s where the stress of post-trauma haunts us.
But we have another choice—to look at our fear and transform its shadow into doing the best we can to reach out in thoughts and deeds of hope. We can create active compassion from soul-wrenching memory.
You see, it is suffering that can inspire the depth of our humanity. We can see others as like us and want to help.
Such is the gift of a mother who was traumatized by 9/11. This New Yorker, Lauren Thompson, was terrified by the attacks in her hometown, but she wanted her son to feel safe again. So she took her fear and discovered strength beneath the tragedy.
She looked at 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the Sri Lankan tsunami and the violence in East Timor, then created a way to show her child, in her words, “that while bad things happen, the world is nonetheless a good place to be.”
Even years removed from these events, Lauren’s compassion can still transform our fear. She writes from true survival stories:
Hope is remembering you are not alone.
Hope is a candle flame in the dark.
Hope is the glistening when the storm has passed.
Hope is finding happiness in simple things.
Hope is knowing that you are loved, and knowing you love others.
Maybe the tragedy on Highway 287 can give us hope for 9/11 in how creative people take the agonizing memories and transform them so compassion can find its way.
Even during COVID, we can find a way to see beyond our fears, and perhaps have mercy on those who are blinded by them.
Each trauma, whether physical or mental, offers a possibility to see things through new eyes, to see a way forward, even if it is dim.
And each trauma offers us a way to recognize not just our suffering, but the common hope of our humanity.
The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of nearly 50 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.