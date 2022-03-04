It’s great that the University of Wyoming Cowboys basketball team has been winning so many games, scoring lots of points, playing at such a high level, making lots of 3-pointers and competing for the Mountain West Championship this year!
We have some outstanding players, good coaches and an growing fan base that is cheering them on.
However, something bad has been happening during recent home contests. Fans are doing more than just cheering on our athletes. They have become abusive toward officials, nasty toward opposing players and coaches, and downright ugly in the way they are behaving.
It’s time we take a step back and look at ourselves with an objective eye. Students and adults alike are acting in ways that damage our image as Wyomingites. Our behavior runs opposite of the Cowboy spirit. It ultimately will harm our players, coaches and fans.
Attendance, revenue and morale will decrease if this behavior continues. I have already heard people comment, “I’m tired of all this. I have no desire to keep going to games.”
Referees make mistakes, but those errors usually balance themselves out in the course of a 40-minute contest. Good referees are not influenced by angry crowd response anyway, except maybe to tell others how uncouth and vile it was. Referees stop listening to constant, inept complaints, but they take seriously the remarks directed to them by one who knows what he’s talking about.
A good coach, like ours, knows when to speak up, and he does that when needed. Referees will listen to him and seek to do better.
As a player, I was taught to let the coach do the talking to referees. Just play your game. For the most part, our guys have been doing that.
Some fans, however, are beginning to influence even the players negatively. Are we teaching these young men how to be good citizens and neighbors when their playing days are over? Or are we undermining the character we want to produce in all our young people?
Speaking of the players, I notice that they generally treat their opponents with grace and respect. More than most teams, our student-athletes tend to pick up their opponents when they have a chance, pat them on the back and give them an appreciative handshake or hug after a game. Let’s follow their example.
We have some great players throughout the Mountain West Conference. Let’s recognize that and appreciate their performance. There’s nothing wrong with cheering on one’s team vigorously and having a little fun when a player fouls out or misses everything on a shot. That’s understandable.
But raucous behavior, mocking athletes and hateful cursing of referees does no one any good.
Our players are good enough to win games without needing the referees to be coaxed to make unfair calls that go our way. A team doesn’t deserve to win if it can’t weather a few errors in judgment. Cheer our guys on to higher heights when they suffer a bad call. Let’s support the Wyoming Cowboys without corrupting the Cowboy spirit.
Let’s see to it that teams, referees and opposing fans leave the Arena Auditorium saying, “These are really great people, this state is a place I’d like to live or send my child to college. They’ve got a great team and fantastic programs. Their players are models I’d like my children to follow.”
I suggest that the Wyoming University Athletics Department take definite steps to encourage all our fans, coaches and players to set a winning example of grace and respect for others. This will live on long after this season is over and will become a characteristic of the University, giving it a reputation far and wide in the years to come.
Go Pokes!