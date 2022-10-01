“He who laughs, lasts.”
— Mary Pettibone Poole
About 15 years ago, a Texan fellow who I shall call William was sued in a very serious civil matter. William had been accused of negligence and the damages sustained by the plaintiffs were substantial. William’s insurance carrier hired me to represent him. Shortly thereafter, I flew down to Houston to meet and interview my new client.
I met with William in a small conference room. William was in his mid-50s and it was apparent that his stress levels were running high. While interviewing William, I learned that he had been married seven times and that he had one child. In an effort to reduce William’s anxiety, I told him that we had a lot in common because I had one wife and seven children.
A large smile appeared on William’s face and he promptly became much more relaxed and attentive. I have learned that I can gather much more relevant, accurate and thorough information when I am interviewing a calm client as opposed to an anxious client. A little levity can truly help us not only survive, but thrive in this world.
Because William did nothing wrong, he was dismissed from the case, with prejudice (i.e. he cannot be sued again over the same matter) just a few months later. A happy ending for a happy client.
About two years ago, a very kind Australian fellow name Fergus, heard about my grandson, Bridger’s heroism and he reached out to and offered our family an all-expense paid vacation. We accepted Fergus’ gracious offer. So, a little over a year ago, I and many of my family members experienced the amazing sights and sounds of three different theme parks that are located on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.
While waiting at the entrance of Ferrari World, I could not help but notice a large sign that read: “Welcome Bridger and family.” After we entered Ferrari World, we were quickly greeted by a kind woman, who I shall call Susan. Susan was assigned to be our hostess and I sensed that Susan was a bit nervous. It was apparent that Susan wanted each and every one of us to have nothing less than a fabulous experience at the theme park.
Susan had some of our grandchildren get into a very expensive Ferrari sports car and a young man drove them around the front area of the theme park. Fergus later told me that the young man driving the Ferrari was Carlos Sainz, Jr., a Formula 1 race car driver.
Before traveling to Ferrari World, Fergus told us that if we wanted to purchase any refreshments or eat at any of the theme park’s restaurants that we should tell the appropriate proprietor to put the expense on Fergus’ tab.
When our grandchildren completed their ride in the exotic Ferrari, I told Susan that we wanted the car and that she should put the seven-figure expense on Fergus’ tab. I then asked her if she anticipated any problems shipping the car to Cheyenne, Wyoming.
A large smile appeared on Susan’s face when she told me that she, like Fergus, was Australian and that she could never do such a thing to Fergus. Thereafter, I perceived that Susan was much more relaxed and happy, knowing that she was not dealing with some snooty Americans. We all did indeed have a wonderful time at Ferrari World.
I have learned that a little levity is a valuable tool when I am attempting to transition strangers into friends.
When appropriate, please do not hesitate to apply a little levity when you are attempting to lighten another’s load.